Broncos biggest strength and most glaring weakness as training camp begins

With rookies reporting to Denver Broncos training camp today, July 22nd, it's nearly time for football to start backup. The veterans report to camp on the 28th, so that group still has some time before the 'dog days' of the offseason hit.

And for the Broncos, the 2026 season could honestly not be more important given how the 2025 season ended. Every single player on that roster probably still has, to a degree, the 2025 season in the back of their minds.

This year would be perfect to get some 'revenge' and make a Super Bowl run. Ahead of camp beginning, let's dive into the strongest and weakest groups on the team's roster.

Denver Broncos biggest strength and weakness as training camp begins

Biggest Strength: Tie between offensive line and the pass rush

Back in 2024, the Broncos offensive line, according to ESPN, ranked first in both run block and pass block win rate. In 2025, Denver ranked fourth and eighth in the league in those categories, and four the third year in a row, the offensive line is projected to have the same five starters.

For the fourth year in a row, the unit should see all of Garett Bolles, Ben Powers, Quinn Meinerz, and Mike McGlinchey starting, which is insane, perhaps even all-time great chemistry. Denver's offensive line is simply the best in the league and has sustained this success for multiple years. That should remain the case in 2026.

But the Broncos pass rush is also right on that level. Having led the NFL in sacks in each of the last two years, getting to the quarterback has become this team's identity, and that should continue into 2026. Since the start of 2024, the Broncos have ranked third in points allowed per game, so the overall defensive performance has been elite.

Defensive end Zach Allen has 87 quarterback hits over the last two seasons, which leads the NFL, and he has led the league in quarterback hits both years as well, with 40 in 2024 and 47 in 2025. Allen has actually become just the second player in the history of the NFL with two seasons of at least 40 quarterback hits, joining his former teammate and future Hall of Famer, JJ Watt.

Biggest Weakness: Inside Linebacker

It's clear, to me at least, that the weakest position on the roster is still inside linebacker. The Broncos cut their best linebacker earlier this offseason in Dre Greenlaw after an injury-riddled season, while also re-signing both Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad on multi-year deals. Bringing Strnad back was a great move, but bringing Singleton back into the mix feels a bit disappointing, especially given how deep the free agency class was at the position.

Singleton offers almost nothing in coverage and doesn't get into the backfield nearly enough as a blitzer. Outside of staying on the field and racking up tackles, which a lot of players do, Singleton isn't a starting-caliber player at this stage of his career.

The Broncos used the last pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on Red Murdock, a linebacker from Buffalo, and also scored one of the top undrafted free agents in Taurean York. Both players were low priority during the draft cycle for a reason, so while fans could be excited about one or both, the expectations should remain low for the time being.

Once again, even during an all-in, Super Bowl-or-bust window, it feels like the front office just did not do nearly enough at this position.