Ranking AFC West kickers from worst to best approaching training camp

It does feel like kicking across the NFL is always in demand, and fortunately, the Denver Broncos have one of the more efficient kickers in the league in Wil Lutz. While Lutz doesn't have the biggest leg in the world, he's taken care of business all three years of his Broncos career and came over in a trade from the New Orleans Saints before the 2023 season.

We also saw Lutz drill some key field goals to win games in the 2025 season. Including the playoffs, there were a total of four instances where Lutz kicked the game-winning field goal as time expired, or in overtime.

He honestly could not have been more clutch for the Broncos in 2025, and that got us thinking; how would we rank the kickers in the AFC West? We did that here, primarily using 2025 as the criteria.

Ranking the kickers in the AFC West from worst to best ahead of training camp

4. Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas Raiders

Of the kickers in the AFC West, Daniel Carlson made the lowest percentage of his kicks, making just 81.5 percent of his attempts, but he also had the fewest attempts and makes in 2025 as well. Carlson missed an extra point and was just 5/8 on field goals of 50 yards or more.

Carlson's 2025 season was the worst field goal percentage year of his career since way back in 2019.

3. Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs

Harrison Butker made 86.8 percent of his kicks for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2025, which was the second-lowest percentage in the division. He oddly missed four extra points and only made 88.6 percent of those extra points.

Butker did get 38 attempts, so he was able to cash-in on 33 of those attempts, but it was not the best year of his career by any stretch.

2. Wil Lutz, Denver Broncos

Wil Lutz' longest successful field goal in 2025 was 57 yards, which was the lowest mark in the division, but Lutz did make 87.5 percent of his kicks, which was the second-highest in the division, and he was the only kicker who made 100 percent of his extra points.

The clutch gene was present as well, and Lutz also did make 4/6 of his 50+ yard field goal attempts, so he was playing at an efficient pace for Denver in 2025.

1. Cameron Dicker, Los Angeles Chargers

Cameron Dicker was great in 2025 for the Los Angeles Chargers. He made the most field goals in the division on the most attempts, converting 92.7 percent of his kicks and missing just one extra point. Dicker's longest successful kick was 59 yards, and he did earn Pro Bowl honors.

And what is also insane is that Dicker has made 93.5 percent of his career field goal attempts, which is currently the most efficient mark in the history of the NFL. He's converted 129 of 138 field goal attempts and 126 of 130 extra point attempts.