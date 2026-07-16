Broncos may have a surprise trade candidate nobody is talking about

Heading into training camp, the Denver Broncos have the best problem you can possibly have as an NFL team: An over-abundance of depth.

You're only allowed to keep 53 players on the roster heading into the season, and only 47 of those players are eligible to play on Sundays. To say that roster spots are limited with the Broncos would be the understatement of the offseason.

That's why it's not impossible to think this team could have some surprise trade candidates heading into training camp, and possibly some players on either side of the ball who could be under a bit more pressure than anyone is really talking about right now. One of those players is third-year wide receiver Troy Franklin, whose situation becomes more interesting the more you peel back the layers of it.

Troy Franklin is under some pressure heading into Broncos training camp in 2026

On the surface, the idea that Troy Franklin would be on the trade block doesn't make all that much sense. This is a young player (just turned 23 in February) who was 2nd on the team in targets just last season. By most accounts, he had something of a breakout year with the team, and improved significantly from his rookie season in Denver, which was a bit of a struggle.

But let's peel back the layers a little bit.

Franklin was the second-most targeted player on the Broncos almost by default last season. Although you can't completely diminish the fact that he wound up being right behind Courtland Sutton in targets, the Broncos were very obviously trying to see how Franklin would respond to getting additional targets, even being featured in the gameplan at times.

And there were times when Franklin responded very well. He had 8 catches for 89 yards in the team's tight loss against the Colts early on in the season. He had 6 catches for 89 yards and a pair of touchdowns against the Dallas Cowboys. He overcame a rough first half in the first win against the Chiefs to catch four passes for 84 yards in a close win. His 85 yards on six catches against the Packers included one of Bo Nix's best touchdown throws of the entire season.

Franklin had some huge moments last year, but it's also important to ask the question: Why did the Broncos so aggressively go after Jaylen Waddle?

Waddle's arrival with the Broncos pushes everybody down the depth chart a spot, including Franklin. And the arrival of Waddle also means that Franklin's best bet is 3rd in line for this year's target share, unless injuries impact that equation.

Not only that, but Franklin was losing snaps in the 2nd half of the 2025 season to rookie Pat Bryant. From Week 10 to the end of the regular season, Bryant averaged 38 snaps per game compared to Franklin averaging 33.8.

Even though it feels like a minimal number, it represents a major shift from the first half of the season, where Bryant wasn't playing all that much.

Sean Payton also said this of Marvin Mims Jr. and his involvement in the offense earlier this offseason:

“He doesn’t need to convince us. I feel like each week when we go into game planning, we’re always talking about certain things, and his name, I know, comes up from me. Every time we continue to ask him down the field, give him these opportunities, he takes advantage of it. He’s been very consistent. It’s just a matter of getting those touches. But very important games, even in Buffalo—I could point to a number of games. It’s a good problem to have, but he’s doing well.”



- Sean Payton (via Broncos PR)

The Broncos don't have to apologize for having depth on their roster, but they have to acknowledge the reality of the situation at hand, and what could happen from this point forward.

Franklin's value won't be higher than it is right now, especially if the Broncos are going to decrease his snaps. He has plenty of talent, but does he have a long-term role with this team?

Franklin doesn't play special teams, he's lost snaps to Pat Bryant, the Broncos made a blockbuster deal to get Waddle, and the head coach wants Marvin Mims Jr. more involved in the offense.

Is it possible that Franklin is entering training camp as the 4th or 5th receiver on the roster? And if that's the case, we've seen the Broncos willing to move on from guys the past two offseasons by trading Devaughn Vele as well as cutting Tim Patrick the year prior.

They have quality depth options that they like as a team in Lil'Jordan Humphrey and even Michael Bandy. They just added Hakeem Butler to the offseason roster. There are some intriguing UDFAs who might offer special teams upside.

Again, the Broncos don't have to apologize to anyone for having great depth, but we'll see how they approach Franklin's situation if he truly is falling down the depth chart with camp on the horizon.