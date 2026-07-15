Assessing each player on Broncos' starting offense as training camp approaches

The Denver Broncos are poised to be one of the best teams in the NFL this year if last year tell us anything. On paper, only the Los Angeles Rams might sport a more talented group.

But the team's on-paper talent today does not mean that remains the case in the future. It's incredibly difficult to build a winning NFL team, as salary cap contraints and other factors make this job quite hard overall.

The Broncos starting offense saw some notable changes this offseason in pursuit of higher greatness. Let's assess each projected starter with training camp approaching.

Denver Broncos Offense, 2026: Assessing each projected starter

Bo Nix

Bo Nix is entering his third year with the Broncos and is eligible for a contract extension after the 2026 season. Nix is an ascending quarterback in this league and may already be top-10 at the position depending on who you ask. What many still want to see from Nix is another level unlocked as a passer, as that simply seems to be the only thing preventing him from becoming elite.

J.K. Dobbins

J.K. Dobbins did get a two-year deal with the Broncos that can be worth up to $20 million, but it can also be a one-year deal worth $8 million if Dobbins again fails to stay on the field consistently. With the Broncos having taken Jonah Coleman in the 2026 NFL Draft, another injury-plagued year would surely mean the Broncos move on from the veteran.

Jaylen Waddle

The Broncos pushed all their chips in the middle of the table to acquire Jaylen Waddle, trading a first and third-round picks to the Miami Dolphins. Given his talent and the massive investment Denver made, Waddle figures to be a focal point of the offense and should be able to easily eclipse 1,000 yards in 2026. He's done that three times in his five seasons with Denver.

Courtland Sutton

Speaking of three career 1,000-yard seasons, Courtland Sutton should settle into more of a WR2 role with the Broncos, perhaps ending this 1,000-yard streak he has in the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Sutton is also turning 31 years old this season and see his cap hit balloon in 2027. With Pat Bryant sharing a similar skill set to Sutton of the "X" receiver mold, the Broncos may be seeing one of their longest-tenured players entering his final year with the team.

Troy Franklin

Troy Franklin saw his production explode in 2025 after a quiet rookie season in 2024. Still only entering his age-23 season, Franklin may be able to settle into a WR3 role, so his production shouldn't be off the charts, but he should see more advantageous matchups, ideally making him a more efficient target, even if the volume is lower.

Adam Trautman

Adam Trautman got the bulk of the starts at tight end for the Broncos. He's back on a three-year deal and is, if nothing else, someone who knows the offense and understands Sean Payton's expectations. With that said, he's not much of a receiving threat and really doesn't stand out as a blocker, either, so for all intents and purposes, he's 'just a guy.'

Garett Bolles

Coming off a first-team All-Pro season, Garett Bolles is already entering his age-34 season but also has not missed a game in any of the past three seasons. Bolles is somehow getting better with age and should be able to maintain this high level of play in 2026. There's also zero indication, right now, that the Broncos are even thinking about a future replacement.

Ben Powers

That isn't the case for Ben Powers, the team's starting left guard. He's the only projected offensive line starter not under contract after 2026. The Broncos took Kage Casey in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft and also re-signed Alex Palczewski, who filled in nicely when Powers was out with a biceps injury in 2025. Unless something radical changes, Powers is likely entering his final year with the Broncos, but as of now, he is the unquestioned starter.

Luke Wattenberg

An elite-pass blocking center and also extremely intelligent, Luke Wattenberg is better than average and is now set to enter his third year as the starter, which feels hard to believe. Wattenberg has missed time in each of his starting seasons, and, contractually, the Broncos could get out of his deal after 2027, so he should be the starting center for the next two years, at least.

Quinn Meinerz

Coming off back-to-back All-Pro seasons, right guard Quinn Meinerz is simply the best of the best, and if this momentum carries into 2026, Meinerz could continue to stack the All-Pros. He's the best guard in the league and should be a fixture along the offensive line for the next decade if he keeps this up.

Mike McGlinchey

Mike McGlinchey still has two years left on a massive five-year deal he signed with the Broncos and has brought stability to the right side. He's also clearly a leader of this team and should be able to finish out the final two years of his contract if his play remains the same. The Broncos had been searching for years for right tackle stability, an while McGlinchey is far from perfect, he's someone who has helped this offensive line become the league's best.