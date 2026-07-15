Broncos' training camp could reveal the need for yet another major trade

The Denver Broncos will be completely back at training camp on July 28th, so we're now less than two weeks away from the unofficial 'start' of the 2026 NFL Season. Any player on the bubble makes a name for themselves during camp and the three preseason games.

And this is when the pads come on and hitting actually occurs. Now that training camp is in view and the 2026 season is getting closer, the excitement is only building more and more. For the Broncos, though, the excitement could be mixed with a bit of revenge on their mind.

With how the 2025 NFL Season ended, every player on the roster is probably chomping at the bit to get back on the field and correct things from last year. On paper, Denver's roster is as good as it's been in quite some time, but training camp could soon reveal the need for another major trade.

Denver Broncos may need another major trade, this time to fix the ILB position

When you assess the roster right now and where the team added this offseason and where they could add, the inside linebacker room sticks out like a sore thumb. The other positions of need were wide receiver, tight end, and running back.

Obviously, the Broncos added Jaylen Waddle at receiver. They re-signed J.K. Dobbins and drafted Jonah Coleman, shoring up the running back room. At tight end, the team re-signed Adam Trautman and used fifth and seventh-round picks on Justin Joly and Dallen Bentley, actually creating a bit of a logjam at the position.

But at inside linebacker, the Broncos not only hardly invested any draft resources into the position, but re-signing Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad were largely underwhelming moves when you consider just how deep the free agency class was at the position.

If this group fails to stand out during camp, could the Broncos make another major trade? Well, it's possible until it isn't, and the 'grand prize' in the trade market could be Jordyn Brooks of the Miami Dolphins, an All-Pro linebacker who has not yet received an extension from the team, despite the Dolphins extending running back De'Von Achane and center Aaron Brewer.

With training camp approaching, I'm sure Brooks would have loved to have received a deal already before he puts the pads on, as it guarantees him financial security and stability, but with no deal in sight, many will continue to speculate if the Dolphins are actively shopping him or not.

And for the Broncos, this team did already do business with Miami earlier this offseason in the Waddle trade, so there has to be some sort of working relationship now present between General Managers George Paton and Jon-Eric Sullivan.

The Broncos still do have the cap space and NFL Draft capital to pull off another deal. Brooks turns 29 years old in October, might be the best run-stopping inside linebacker in the NFL, and was a first-team All-Pro last year, leading the league in total tackles and solo tackles.

He also added 13 tackles for loss and four quarterback hits. With 839 total tackles in just six seasons, Brooks has been productive his entire career and is someone who could absolutely fill this long-term need for the Broncos.

It's also no secret that the Broncos are in an all-in window right now, and the only thing stopping them from being aggressive one last time could be the front office. I would have to assume that if the Dolphins traded Waddle and made a series of other notable roster moves this offseason, Brooks could be dealt for the right price.