5 winners and 2 losers for Broncos after jam-packed Day 1 of training camp

The Denver Broncos got training camp started with a couple of acclimation practices, but they turned up the heat on the last day of July for the first "official" day of camp with fans in attendance.

And the positive updates coming out of camp are overflowing.

The Broncos' offense got off to an abnormally good start with the defense typically dominating early on in camp. The young players on the team are stepping up, last year's disappointments could be this year's breakthrough stories, and the Bo Nix-Jaylen Waddle connection is already off to a hot start.

It may only be one day of Broncos training camp, but it was a good day. We're going to break down the top 5 winners as well as a pair of unfortunate losers from a jam-packed practice.

Bo Nix leads loaded group of Denver Broncos training camp Day 1 winners

Winner: Bo Nix, QB

After an offseason of questioning and wondering whether or not Bo Nix was going to look like himself, or how much the ankle injury he suffered last year in the playoffs would affect his performance, even early on in training camp.

Well, we have our answer for that.

Nix, by all accounts, looked phenomenal at the start of Broncos training camp, operating the offense with another new level of command entering his third season. From what I was told by Locked On Broncos host Cody Roark, who attends each practice, the biggest difference in Nix's performance to start camp this year was his anticipation. He's seeing throwing windows, he's throwing receivers open, and he's operating with another level of confidence.

That seems like it can't possibly be the case, considering Nix is coming off of a major injury...right?

Wrong. Nix was aggressively hunting for throws downfield all throughout practice, finding big plays to all of Waddle, Courtland Sutton, Pat Bryant, and Marvin Mims Jr.

Winner: Jaylen Waddle, WR

You can't help but be excited when Sean Payton says that it looks like Jaylen Waddle "walks on water" with the attributes he brings to the football field. Waddle's incredible combination of speed, quickness, and zero wasted motion all combine to give the Broncos' offense something they simply haven't had in recent years on that side of the ball.

Sean Payton talked about the fact that Waddle can play both on the outside and on the inside, and we know he does a ton of great work from the slot. He's able to win at every level of the field, creating separation with his elite talent.

Even when Waddle isn't getting the ball, he's able to make an impact and an impression. Again, there's no need to qualify this every single time, but it's just one practice. With that in mind, Waddle has been making an impression all throughout the offseason, and now everyone is getting to see it in person with Davis Webb cooking up and scheming up ways to incorporate him.

Waddle is arguably the most important addition to any offense this offseason league-wide.

Winner: Marvin Mims Jr., WR

Before the pads come on, it's pretty typical for wide receivers to stand out during practices. Even though that's typically the case, we honestly haven't heard a ton about Marvin Mims Jr. at training camp through the years.

Mims has been frustratingly not involved in the Broncos' offense as much as he should be based on the big plays he's made in big moments. He has never even played 40 percent of the offensive snaps despite proving himself when called upon in the clutch, and earning All-Pro honors as a return specialist.

That could all be changing in the 2026 offseason.

During Day 1 of Broncos camp, Mims made a huge play 30-plus yards downfield with Jarrett Stidham throwing the ball, getting behind the coverage with his outstanding speed. He also caught a huge play of 50-plus yards from Bo Nix, beating starting cornerback Riley Moss down the left sideline.

The most important updates with Mims: He was doing a lot of pre-snap motion and running a more "diversified" route tree.

#Broncos camp takeaways, Day 1:



-Davis Webb impact flashing. One play-call popped early in team with Marvin Mims in motion

-Bo Nix-Jaylen Waddle quick game already developing. Nix w/great command today

-Evan Engram looks anew, Marvin Mims very involved + diversified route tree — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) July 31, 2026

That type of update after Day 1 is exactly how Mims can change the narrative of being gone after the season to being someone the Broncos work on getting a second contract ASAP.

Loser: Drew Sanders, EDGE

After participating in the first two acclimation practices, outside linebacker Drew Sanders was not spotted on the field for the first day of "real" practice for the Broncos.

And that's extremely frustrating.

Nobody is more frustrated than Sanders with time missed, certainly, but from the outside looking in, it feels like the team has stuck with him through a lot of major and minor injuries preventing him from actually getting on the field and contributing to the team.

As a 3rd-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, this is already Sanders' contract year, and he feels like more than a longshot to make the squad. If he can't get out onto the practice field soon, he might not even see the end of camp in Denver.

Winner: Evan Engram, TE

We've been hearing about it all throughout the offseason program, and we heard more about it during Day 1 of training camp: Evan Engram looks good.

The Broncos have been making a more concerted effort to get Engram the ball with Davis Webb calling the plays, and he was more prominently featured in their 11 personnel (1 RB, 1 TE) packages. Sean Payton talked about needing to find ways to utilize Engram's speed this season, and while it might raise questions about what went wrong in 2025, the Broncos figuring out how to utilize Engram in 2026 would be massive for the offense.

Cannot emphasize enough that just on pure eye test, Evan Engram has thus far been the biggest winner of #Broncos camp Day 1



Just had a shoestring grab on a deep crosser from Sam Ehlinger. https://t.co/XQL75f0EqU — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) July 31, 2026

Engram was supposed to be the "Joker" for the Broncos' offense last season, but his role was more of a joke than anything else. This season, the tables may have turned, and we might finally be getting the impact from Engram everyone expected when he was signed last offseason.

Loser: Caleb Lohner, TE

After missing the entire offseason program, second-year tight end Caleb Lohner has already missed the first three days of training camp, including the two acclimation practices.

Considering he is already behind everyone else at the position with his lack of football experience, it feels like Lohner missing any training camp practices is not only detrimental to his roster chances, but his development as a player overall.

Not that he was a lock to make the 53, or clinging onto one of the last spots, but Lohner getting off to a hot start at training camp certainly seemed to be essential for his chances. At this point, hopefully he can get back after his knee procedure and make some plays during camp to at least prove himself worthy of a practice squad spot.

Winner: JK Dobbins, RB

JK Dobbins took the podium to speak to the media after practice, and delivered another promise to everyone that he would be healthy for all 17 games this season.

When asked by the media what made him confident that nothing bad would happen to him this season, Dobbins replied simply:

"I prayed on it."

It was an outstanding session at the podium for Dobbins, who exuded a new level of confidence in himself and his role in the offense. He's been one of the best backs in the NFL the past few seasons when healthy, but the freak injuries he's suffered through the years have robbed him.

Obviously, his spirits have remained high. The energy Dobbins brought to his media availability is a clear reason why the Broncos brought him back, and why they feel he's so important to the locker room.