Marvin Mims Jr.'s big Day 1 at Broncos camp could fuel new contract fire

Over the last three years, almost everyone in the Denver Broncos fan base has agreed on one thing: Marvin Mims Jr. needs the ball more.

The Broncos have curiously not utilized Mims very much through his first three NFL seasons, despite the fact that he's been so effective whenever he does get targeted, he's been an All-Pro in the return game, and he's been one of the most clutch playmakers on the roster.

Now entering his fourth NFL season, the clock is ticking on Mims's time with the Broncos. He's entering the final year of his rookie contract, and he's been pretty open about the fact that the arrival of Jaylen Waddle seemingly complicates his own role in the offense.

But there's still time to figure everything out, and there's still time for the Broncos to find a way to keep Mims on a new contract. After a big Day 1 of training camp in front of the fans, Mims might be well on his way to fueling that type of discussion, which previously seemed like a foregone conclusion.

Marvin Mims Jr. makes big plays as Broncos open up training camp in 2026

#Broncos camp takeaways, Day 1:



-Davis Webb impact flashing. One play-call popped early in team with Marvin Mims in motion

-Bo Nix-Jaylen Waddle quick game already developing. Nix w/great command today

-Evan Engram looks anew, Marvin Mims very involved + diversified route tree — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) July 31, 2026

There are a couple of really important points being made here by Broncos beat reporter Luca Evans, who highlighted the fact that Mims being in motion was part of a standout play called by new OC Davis Webb. The Broncos have typically utilized different personnel groupings to try and throw defenses off in the past, not using nearly as much pre-snap motion as other teams.

But if pre-snap motion is a bigger part of the gameplan moving forward, then Mims's role could increase significantly.

The other part of that post from Evans that stands out is not only that Mims was "very involved", but that he was running a "diversified route tree". That's a development that absolutely cannot be overstated in its importance on the first official day of training camp after two acclimation practices.

One of the biggest knocks on Mims since he got to the NFL is an apparent inability to run that "diversified" route tree. For lack of a better term, Mims has been viewed -- from the outside looking in, at least -- as a two-trick pony with the offense. He can run deep, or you can get him the ball quickly in the screen game. Not much else.

For Mims to be a pre-snap weapon running in motion as well as a more diversified route runner is truly monumental not only for him personally, but for the team. He's only been on the field for 1,060 career snaps, never even reaching 40 percent in a single season.

The Broncos might be giving Mims the chance to prove himself as a viable every-down player early on in camp because maybe, just maybe, there is a realistic chance they would give him a contract extension and make him a key piece of both the special teams and offense moving forward.

According to those in attendance at practice, Mims had multiple explosive plays during Friday's camp session, going for 35-plus on a pass from backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham, and an explosive 50-plus yard play from starter Bo Nix (with Riley Moss in tight coverage).

Sean Payton said earlier this offseason that Mims is one of those players he talks about wanting to get more involved in the offense, and the team might actually be putting some feet to that in 2026. If Mims can start stacking days, the idea of the Broncos just moving on from him at the end of his rookie contract is going to seem like complete roster malpractice.