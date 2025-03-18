The Denver Broncos still have some needs left as we approach the 2025 NFL Draft. Let's cover them here. Denver may not want to make another free agency addition until after the NFL Draft, as when the draft is over, they can assess the class they have and see what needs they might still want to fill.

Denver notably needs a starting punter and have an even more dire situation at RB now. Somehow, the RB room got worse after losing Javonte Williams to the Dallas Cowboys, but I am not sure the Broncos had any intention of bringing him back.

The 2025 NFL Draft is in five weeks. Let's dive into Denver's remaining roster needs approaching the draft.

Remaining roster needs for the Denver Broncos approaching 2025 NFL Draft

RB1

It's probably a good thing that the Denver Broncos did not sign Najee Harris in free agency, as the RB crop in the 2025 NFL Draft is quite deep, and there could be around 15 running backs who hear their names called.

The Broncos might feel comfortable rebuilding their RB room through the NFL Draft, but whatever your opinion is of the room, it's clear that Denver does not have a true RB1 on the roster. Players like Audric Estime and Jaleel McLaughlin could absolutely be great rotational pieces, and I guess it's always possible that Estime takes off in year two.

However, Denver can't always bank on player develop with their current roster. They should be aggressive in finding a top RB in the 2025 NFL Draft. Two of the most common names would be Ashton Jeanty and Omarion Hampton, but other backs like TreVeyon Henderson and Kaleb Johnson could also be huge gets for Denver.

Until they find a true RB1, this offense is not going to develop as it should.

WR1

Another clear need for the team is finding a true WR1. Courtland Sutton is not that player, and neither is Marvin Mims Jr at the moment. Now yes, someone like Mims could make a huge leap in 2025 and turn into a legitimate WR1, but at this point in time, Denver should approach the rest of the offseason like they do need one.

A contract extension for Courtland Sutton hasn't been agreed to yet, and he's got just one more year left on his deal. He also turns 30 years old this coming October, so he could be set to hit a decline. Denver seems to like the guys in the WR room a lot more than most of us do.

Perhaps they're right and we're not, but I think it's a pretty safe fact to say that a WR1 is not present on this roster.

Defensive End

In looking at the Denver Broncos depth chart, defensive end is absolutely a need for this team. Their starting defensive ends of Zach Allen and John Franklin-Myers both have just one more year left on their contracts, and the depth pieces behind them are Jordan Jackson and Eyioma Uwazurike.

Denver must look at DE as being a need approaching the 2025 NFL Draft. Getting a prospect at this position with one of their first four picks could very much be on the radar, and we all know how important it is to be strong in the trenches.

The Broncos must be proactive with the defensive front and continue adding bodies to the unit as players make their way through the team during their tenure.