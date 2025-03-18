The Denver Broncos could go in a number of different ways in the 2025 NFL Draft. Would this mock draft put them on the right track? Most of the mock drafts out there have the Denver Broncos taking a tight end or a running back with their first two picks.

And it makes sense - however, there are other positions on the roster and other needs that Denver has. They addressed some of them in free agency with three big signings in Evan Engram, Dre Greenlaw, and Talanoa Hufanga.

Could the Broncos take a different approach in the 2025 NFL Draft?

Denver Broncos NFL Mock Draft: Team goes in a shockingly different route

20. Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

The Denver Broncos start off this 2025 NFL Mock Draft with Jihaad Campbell, the inside linebacker from Alabama. Likely starting next to Dre Greenlaw, this new ILB duo could truly push the Broncos defense to the top of the NFL. This pick likely means Alex Singleton gets released.

51. Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State

In the second round, the Denver Broncos take Iowa State WR Jayden Higgins. Higgins is 6'4", 215 pounds, and ran a 4.47 at the NFL Combine. He's an insane athlete and someone who could bring some fun production to the Denver Broncos WR room. Jayden Higgins and Jihaad Campbell aren't necessarily players that have been commonly mocked to the Denver Broncos.

85. Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

At pick 85, the team picks Mason Taylor, one of the more complete tight ends in the 2025 NFL Draft. This would allow them to move Evan Engram around the offensive formation even more. A tight end room of Engram, Taylor, and Adam Trautman could actually produce high-end results for the Denver Broncos.

122. Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Virginia Tech

Not taking a running back until pick 122, the Broncos use their fourth-round pick on the speedy Bhayshul Tuten from Virginia Tech. Tuten rushed for over 1,100 yards and 15 touchdowns in the 2024 college football season.

191. Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee

Rushing for 22 touchdowns in 2024, Dylan Sampson has a nose for the end zone and makes it the second running back in a row that the Denver Broncos take in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft. There are a ton of draftable RBs in this NFL Draft, so grabbing Tuten and Sampson in back-to-back picks is some great work by the team's front office.

197. Tim Smith, DT, Alabama

Now addressing their defensive line, Denver uses pick 197 on Tim Smith from Alabama. Given how crucial the trenches are, the Broncos should absolutely use multiple picks on the trenches if the opportunity arises in the 2025 NFL Draft.

208. Nohl Williams, CB, California

To finish off this Denver Broncos mock draft, the team uses their final pick on cornerback Nohl Williams from California, who had a whopping seven interceptions in 2024 and 25 career passes defended.

The Denver Broncos definitely took a different approach in this mock draft. With how tight-lipped the front office is, it would not shock me if they actually end up doing something in the 2025 NFL Draft that we simply do not see coming.