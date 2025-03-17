Patrick Surtain II's extension is a total steal after recent CB contracts

Patrick Surtain II is the best defensive player in the NFL and is already under a contract proving to be a massive steal for the Denver Broncos. On Monday, news broke that the Houston Texans and cornerback Derek Stingley agreed on a deal that will pay him an average of $30 million per season. This makes him the highest-paid defensive back in the NFL now.

This comes shortly after the Carolina Panthers agreed on an extension with Jaycee Horn on a deal that pays him $25 million per year. Well, if you remember, the Broncos and Patrick Surtain II agreed on a deal that initially made him the highest-paid CB in NFL history. His deal is worth $24 million per season.

Well, all of Stingley, Horn, and even Jalen Ramsey now have deals that are worth more on a per year basis that Surtain's. This is simply how contracts in the NFL work - players at the top of their respective positions are always wanting to reset the market, but this is actually crazy to think about.

The 2024 NFL Defensive Player of the Year and the best defensive back in football is now the fourth highest-paid player at his own position.

Record deal: Texans All-Pro CB Derek Stingley Jr has agreed to a three-year, $90 million extension including $89 million guaranteed. At $30M base value per year, Stingley is now the highest paid defensive back in NFL history. The CB market has been completely reset.



The cornerback market has been reset twice in just over a week.



Surtain had the best year of his career in 2024. He racked up four interceptions, 11 passes defended, 45 total tackles, and allowed a passer rating of 58.9 when in coverage. He actually truly only played 15 games, as he left the Broncos home game against the LA Chargers after the first play, and did not play the following week.;

Patrick Surtain II was the first draft pick of the George Paton era, coming in the 2021 NFL Draft, and many Broncos fans were clamoring for the team to take Mac Jones or Justin Fields, but it's clear that Paton had a good pulse on what he was doing. The 2021 NFL Draft also netted the Denver Broncos the best guard in the NFL in Quinn Meinerz, who became one of the highest-paid at his position.

Heading into the 2025 NFL Season, it'll be interesting to see if Surtain can keep up the momentum from his DPOY season in 2024. He's only set to enter his age-25 season and already has three Pro Bowls and two All-Pros.

The Denver Broncos may have another future Hall of Fame cornerback on their hands. His contract is also already a huge bargain.