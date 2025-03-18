The Denver Broncos did do some good work in free agency, but do they still have some questionable position groups remaining? Their three big fish in free agency were Evan Engram, Dre Greenlaw, and Talanoa Hufanga.

All three signings are great if we're being honest, but there are still some holes left on the team's roster. Only time will tell if Denver plans on addressing any more positions in free agency, but with the 2025 NFL Draft about a month away, the Broncos may see what kind of rookie class they can bring in.

After the free agency fireworks settled and as we move toward the NFL Draft, let's dive into three questionable position groups still remaining on the Denver Broncos roster.

The most notable players are listed below in each group

3 questionable position groups still remaining on the Denver Broncos roster

Wide Receiver (Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr, Devaughn Vele, Troy Franklin)

The Denver Broncos still have a questionable WR room. Courtland Sutton is not a no. 1 WR, and after that, there is a lot of unknown. Will Marvin Mims Jr take a leap forward in 2025 and become a complete player instead of a gadget one? Does Devaughn Vele have any sort of ceiling left?

Will the young Troy Franklin take a step forward? I understand that the Denver Broncos love to draft and develop, but this room right now is a bit scary. A veteran WR like Keenan Allen or Amari Cooper would really help this group out, as it really wouldn't take away from the young-guns developing.

Bo Nix should hope that the front office adds to this WR room with the remaining players in free agency or in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Inside Linebacker (Dre Greenlaw, Alex Singleton, Justin Strnad, Drew Sanders)

The Denver Broncos signed Dre Greenlaw in free agency and will be shifting Drew Sanders to ILB full-time. Justin Strnad returns to the team on a new deal, and Alex Singleton figures to return from his torn ACL. However, all four players have question marks.

Greenlaw is good, but he's got an injury history.

Singleton is coming off of a major injury and his getting old himself.

Strnad is a special teams ace but a shaky-at-best starter.

Sanders is a total unknown until he proves himself one way or another at ILB.

While the ILB position seems to have gotten filled with the Dre Greenlaw signing, there is a ton of uncertainty with this group as we approach the 2025 NFL Draft.

Running Back (Jaleel McLaughlin, Audric Estime, Tyler Badie)

It is a bit of a shock that the Denver Broncos have not done anything at RB in free agency thus far. My personal choice at this point is JK Dobbins, but the Broncos could simply be wanting to fill this position in the 2025 NFL Draft. There isn't a single proven back on the roster right now, but I guess someone like Audric Estime could always take a leap in year two.

I am not sure I need to explain much more why the RB room is a shaky position group. It somehow did get weaker with the departure of Javonte Williams to the Dallas Cowboys. The hope is that going into the 2025 NFL Season, Denver has a clear-cut plan to deploy at RB. It would not shock me to see the Broncos double-dipping at RB in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Only time will tell how the Broncos plan on fixing this position group.