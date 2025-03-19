Recent reports indicate that the Broncos are a top free agent destination

The Denver Broncos made a few deals in free agency this cycle, and this team could legitimately be a top free agent destination now. The Broncos have made a total 180 since their failed 2022 season, which began the unfortunate Russell Wilson era.

And the Broncos have truly finally dug themselves out of the mess that they were in for years after winning Super Bowl 50. Many people thought this team was only going to win a handful of games in 2024, but they won perhaps more than double what people thought, finished with 10 wins, and made the postseason.

It was an insanely successful year, and Denver followed that up in free agency this cycle by signing Evan Engram, Dre Greenlaw, and Talanoa Hufanga. Well, we do know that Engram actually chose the Broncos over signing with the Los Angeles Chargers, which was a huge victory.

But this recent reporting by insider Adam Schefter indicates that Greenlaw's old team, the San Francisco 49ers, were actually making a last-second push to bring their stud linebacker back:

The 49ers wanted to keep Dre Greenlaw so bad, they tried to sign him after he already agreed to his contract with the Broncos, per @AdamSchefter.



Shows how good of a player the Broncos got in Greenlaw pic.twitter.com/nZgOeLdhqR — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) March 18, 2025

The Denver Broncos are a top free agent destination...

But yet, the Niners last-second push was not enough, as he signed with the Denver Broncos. Two of the most notable and top free agents of the 2025 cycle willing chose to sign with the Denver Broncos over other teams.

Think about that for a second...

Would past Denver Broncos teams have been able to pull these types of moves off? Let me answer that for you: NO!

This is truly a new and vibrant era of Denver Broncos football, and it's great to witness. Now yes, there isn't any guarantee that the additions of Evan Engram and Dre Greenlaw will actually pan out how we hope, but when there were multiple teams interested, that's usually a good sign that the player is still plenty good enough.

The Broncos should feel like they came away with an insanely talented group in free agency. They may not have gotten their first choices at certain positions, but that doesn't always happen. With the 2025 NFL Draft being about five weeks away, the Broncos will likely turn their attention to that before dipping into the FA market one last time.

Denver absolutely still has the cap space to make more moves and could free up more if they got some in-house extensions done, so it's not like they can't spend more money, contrary to what some have said.