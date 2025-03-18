With the Broncos trying to form a contender, could they have a few shocking moves in store as we progress through the 2025 NFL Offseason? The team addressed a few needs in free agency and may now turn their attention to the 2025 NFL Draft.

After the NFL Draft, Denver could dip back into the free agency market one last time to shore up everything before the offseason programs begins. Going 10-7 in 2024, Denver could be on the cusp of turning into a contender with the right moves.

No NFL team gets to contender status without making some major moves. Do the Broncos have one or more shocking moves up their sleeve at some point in the offseason?

3 shocking moves the Denver Broncos can still make this offseason

The Broncos can trade Courtland Sutton

What if, and hear me out, the Denver Broncos and Courtland Sutton simply can't agree on some sort of contract extension? I think many of us simply assume that it's going to get done, and it very well might be in the final stages of getting done, but what if it isn't?

Sutton has popped up in trade talks here and there with the Broncos in recent years, and being that he turns 30 years on this coming season, his potential value in a trade is only going down. With the major WR contracts that have happened recently, Sutton might end up wanting too much on an extension that the Broncos are willing to pay.

Trading Courtland Sutton can absolutely still happen.

The Broncos can take a first-round tight end

The Denver Broncos signed Evan Engram in free agency, so you would think that a first-first round tight end in the 2025 NFL Draft is off the board, right? Well, I am not so sure. Engram is definitely more of a big-bodied wide receiver than anything else and is also only here on a two-year deal.

While the mock drafts may now have running backs mocked to Denver at pick 20, someone like Colston Loveland still makes a ton of sense for this team. Taking Loveland at pick 20, for example, would allow Denver to move Engram all over the offensive formation.

Some have said that Evan Engram is now the team's new Joker, but I could still see Denver grabbing this position in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Broncos can cut Alex Singleton

With Cody Barton departing for the Tennessee Titans in free agency, it seems pretty obvious that the Broncos are hoping that Alex Singleton returns to form and joins the starting lineup alongside Dre Greenlaw. However, with Justin Strnad and Drew Sanders also in this room, is there still a chance that Denver could cut Singleton?

It also would not put it past the Broncos if they took an ILB in the 2025 NFL Draft as well. Singleton is 31 years old and will be coming off of a torn ACL, but various reporting indicates that Denver is keeping him in the picture.

Well, they could keep him in the picture until they don't. I would not 100% count on Alex Singleton being the other ILB starter in 2025. Strnad, Sanders, and a potential rookie could absolutely have something to say about that.