Ranking the hardest games on the Denver Broncos' schedule for 2025

The Denver Broncos have some tougher games on their schedule. Let's rank the hardest for the 2025 NFL Season. On paper, it's not an overly-tough schedule, as the team does have a path to more than 10 wins.

Furthermore, when you think back to 2024, Denver ended up winning 10 of their final 15 games after an 0-2 start, so starting out 2-0 with wins against the Titans and Colts could really change things. Overall, Denver got a favorable schedule; they have nine home games, seven away games, and one international game.

We took note of the hardest games on this team's schedule for 2025 and ranked them here.

Ranking the toughest games on the Denver Broncos' schedule for the 2025 NFL Season

5. Week 13 @ Washington Commanders

Another upstart team emerging in the 2024 NFL Season, the Denver Broncos face the Washington Commanders after the bye week. Jayden Daniels promises to be a top-notch QB, and this team did come within one game of the Super Bowl. While Denver's roster is better, this game being away from Mile High is going to make it difficult.

4. Week 4 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

The Denver Broncos and Cincinnati Bengals played each other late in the 2024 NFL Season in Cincy, and the game needed overtime to decide a winner. With the Broncos getting the Bengals at home and Denver being a better team, the Broncos should be able to win this one. We also do not know for sure if the Bengals will have Trey Hendrickson.

3. Week 11 vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Denver has actually beaten the Chiefs two times in a row at home, but the Week 18 win in 2024 was against backups. The Broncos should be able to beat the Chiefs at least once this year, as they are on par roster-wise and are trending in the right direction, but as we have seen as fans, no game against KC (when all things are mostly normal) is easy.

2. Week 5 @ Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are the defending Super Bowl champions and have former Broncos' head coach Vic Fangio as their defensive coordinator. Playing this game in Philly against a top-notch defense and loaded roster is going to be a challenge to say the least.

1. Week 17 @ Kansas City Chiefs

We all know what happened the last time Denver and Kansas City played in Arrowhead. With this game a primetime showdown on Christmas Day, this is going to be a horrifically challenging game for the Broncos no matter how you slice it, and if the AFC West title is still in play, it's going to be a playoff atmosphere.