Broncos' rivals just made an embarrassing list for the 2025 NFL Season

The Denver Broncos hope to contend for the AFC West title in the 2025 season, and they'll have to beat up on a hated rival to get there. The AFC West ended up being the NFL's best division in the 2024 NFL Season.

Both Denver and Los Angeles shocked the NFL world a bit and combined for 21 wins in the regular season. Well, the Las Vegas Raiders have tried to get in on the fun this offseason. Not only did they hire Pete Carroll, but they swung a trade for Geno Smith as well.

On paper, the Raiders are better heading into 2025 than they have been in previous years, but this team is still extremely flawed, and while they surely hope to compete in the 2025 NFL Season, it just might not be possible. Should this team focus on building for the future? Some think so...

The Las Vegas Raiders are again in a tough spot, but what else is new?

Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report named the Las Vegas Raiders as one of the teams that would be better off rebuilding ahead of the 2025 NFL Season. Here is some of what he had to say:

This no doubt made the Raiders’ long-suffering fanbase happy, and the trade that brought veteran quarterback Geno Smith to Sin City was indicative of a team that plans to contend immediately. But at the risk of angering Raider Nation, this is a team that is still a year away, especially in an AFC West that put three teams in the playoffs last season.

To be clear, the Raiders aren’t as far out as some of the teams in this column—there are some foundational pieces on both sides of the ball in the likes of tight end Brock Bowers and edge-rusher Maxx Crosby.

But the Raiders have a below-average offensive line. The wide receivers aren’t exactly an imposing lot. Linebacker and the defensive backfield are legitimate question marks.

This season should be as much about figuring out which needs the team will have to address in 2026 as trying to make the playoffs in 2025.

And if the Raiders finish anywhere but last place in the AFC West this season, it will be a step in the right direction. -- Gary Davenport

Davenport is right that there are some foundational pieces, but some only goes so far. This is like a half-built puzzle. The Raiders have some of the corner pieces in place and a few of the middle pieces as well, but puzzles take a while to build, as will the Raiders. The offensive line and defensive line are below average; as is the QB situation.

Pete Carroll might not be here for a super long time, either, so while the Raiders want to win, there isn't much of a path for them to do so in the 2025 NFL Season.