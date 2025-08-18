Broncos may not even get to face Russell Wilson in the 2025 NFL Season

Right now, Russell Wilson is the New York Giants' starting QB, but the Denver Broncos might not get to face him after all. We all know the story with Wilson at this point - Denver was right to cut him following the 2023 NFL Season.

In total, Russell Wilson is on his fourth team and his third in as many seasons, and it's a downright miracle that the team was able to get half-decent play out of him in 2023, but it was clear that Denver was not going to sustain long-term success with him under center.

Now on the New York Giants on a one-year deal, Wilson is in a QB room featuring Jameis Winston and first-round pick Jaxson Dart. Even though the veteran is in line to start for the Giants in 2025, the Broncos might not have a chance to tee-off on Wilson when the Giants come to town in Week 7.

Jaxson Dart might leap Russell Wilson on the New York Giants' depth chart by the time Week 7 rolls around

Jaxson Dart is having himself a preseason thus far. Here are the rookie's stats in each game thus far:



12/19, 154 yards, 1 touchdown

14/16, 137 yards, 1 touchdown



Now, compare this with Russell Wilson's preseason stats in each game:



6/7, 28 yards

4/7, 108 yards, 1 interception

At the end of the day, the Giants likely made a promise to Russell Wilson to start him, and it's not clear if they knew just how good Dart would be in the preseason. The Giants' leash for Wilson might have shrunk over these past two games, and at one of the first signs of struggle, would head coach Brian Daboll yank Wilson from the starting lineup?

One of the most encouraging and polarizing players in all of sports is the rookie QB, as that rookie can do wonders for a desperate franchise. The Denver Broncos would know - Bo Nix has injected new energy into this franchise.

Jaxson Dart might be able to do the same, and I am not sure how excited Giants' fans actually are to see Russell Wilson at this point seeing how good Dart has looked.