Ranking the Broncos most tradeable players approaching training camp

The Denver Broncos swung a major trade earlier this offseason, adding Jaylen Waddle to the wide receiver room in one of the more aggressive moves that any team made this offseason. Could the Broncos have another trade in store?

At the moment, that might not be likely, but if the Broncos did it once, they surely could do it again. On paper, this is the best team in the AFC, and if anything, the Broncos need to be in the business of adding more players to the roster in th event that scenario can take place.

But that did get us thinking - could the Broncos trade one of their own players? The team does have a logjam at a couple of positions heading into training camp, so we ranked the most tradeable Broncos players here.

Ranking the Denver Broncos most tradeable players approaching training camp

4. Evan Engram, TE

Earlier in the offseason, head coach Sean Payton hyped up second-year tight end Caleb Lohner quite a bit. The 2025 seventh-round pick was pretty much an afterthought during his rookie season, hanging out on the practice squad, but he's a former basketball player and is someone who does have supreme athleticism, which is one thing you can't teach.

Not only is Lohner a player who could factor into the room, but the Broncos added a pair of tight ends in the 2026 NFL Draft in Justin Joly and Dallen Bentley, who both have receiving and blocking upside. And even beyond this, the Broncos re-upped Adam Trautman on a three-year deal, so we know he isn't going anywhere.

Well, could there be a shot that Engram ends up being the odd-man out? Financially, the Broncos could do themselves some favors by trading Engram, and if Joly, Bentley, and Lohner all do enough to earn a spot on the roster, you'd have to wonder if the Broncos would consider making the move.

It may seem ridiculous, as Engram and now play-caller Davis Webb are buddies and former teammates with the New York Giants, but would the team risk losing one of their younger, higher-ceiling players just to keep Engram for one more season?

3. Ben Powers, LG

Ben Powers is in the final year of his contract with the Broncos, and it does not feel like he'd return to the team in 2027, as the team not only re-signed Alex Palczewski, who filled in nicely for Powers in 2025, but the team also took Kage Casey in the NFL Draft.

One of Palczewski or Casey figure to be the starting left guard of the future, and with the Broncos having four other big-time deals along the offensive line with their four other starters, Powers is at least very likely not with the team beyond 2026.

But if the two younger players hold their own during training camp, and the Broncos think one is ready to be a full-time starter, a Powers trade would be possible.

2. Drew Sanders, EDGE

It seems like Drew Sanders is back at the EDGE spot, but there is a pretty sizeable logjam there, and with Sanders, he's entering the final year of his rookie deal, has struggled to stay on the field, and may also struggle to make much of a mark with the pass-rush unit, as it's already quite stacked and could look like this for 2026:



Nik Bonitto

Jonathon Cooper

Jonah Elliss

Dondrea Tillman

Que Robinson

This is how the group looked last year, and there would be nothing wrong with running it back if they are again the five best players deserving of a spot. With the other additions that the Broncos also made at inside linebacker, a position Sanders has played as well in the NFL, there simply might not be any sort of path for him to crack the roster.

Engaging in some sort of late-round pick swap deal with a team who could perhaps take the chance given his athletic upside could be a viable solution for both sides. And in many instances, a player does need a fresh start.

It wouldn't be a headline-making trade or anything, but Sanders just doesn't seem to bring much value to the Broncos at the moment.

1. Troy Franklin, WR

Sayre Bedinger rolled out a solid argument as to why the Broncos could view Troy Franklin as a trade candidate:



"The Broncos don't have to apologize for having depth on their roster, but they have to acknowledge the reality of the situation at hand, and what could happen from this point forward.



Franklin's value won't be higher than it is right now, especially if the Broncos are going to decrease his snaps. He has plenty of talent, but does he have a long-term role with this team?



Franklin doesn't play special teams, he's lost snaps to Pat Bryant, the Broncos made a blockbuster deal to get Waddle, and the head coach wants Marvin Mims Jr. more involved in the offense.



Is it possible that Franklin is entering training camp as the 4th or 5th receiver on the roster? And if that's the case, we've seen the Broncos willing to move on from guys the past two offseasons by trading Devaughn Vele as well as cutting Tim Patrick the year prior."

Simply put, the Broncos traded for Jaylen Waddle, pushing the rest of the receivers down a slot on the depth chart, but Franklin's skill set at the position isn't quite as desirable as Courtland Sutton's, Pat Bryant's or Marvin Mims', so he could be the odd man out, especially if the Broncos view Lil'Jordan Humphrey as a quality depth piece on the roster, as he offers blocking upside.

Overall, the Broncos do not need to trade Franklin, but there could be a crowded room that could allow for a trade to take place. Bedinger providing the Devaughn Vele example is a perfect example as to how this situation could pan out with Franklin and another team later this summer.

It's important to again note that the team does not need to trade anyone - the Broncos are good enough to win it all this year, as this was merely an exercise looking at the most logical trade candidates. I would guess that we could see a player trade this offseason if there is a player at a certain position that surprises during camp, creating a logjam that does force a trade.