Broncos head into camp with fewer excuses and more answers than before

The Denver Broncos, along with the rest of the NFL, are set to embark on training camp very soon. For teams firmly in a rebuilding mode, this camp season could be one of many needed to build up a competitive roster.

For teams in the middle of that, camp is a time to figure out whether or not they are a legitimate contender. And for teams like the Broncos, camp is a time to begin preparing for a potential Super Bowl run. Given how the 2025 season ended, you almost wonder if the Broncos want to fast-forward through the regular season and just get to the playoffs.

Not only has this team made the playoffs the past two seasons, but there has been significant growth across 2024 and 2025, and if this pattern holds, the 2026 season could be even greater. The Broncos are also entering camp with much fewer excuses and more answers than ever before.

Denver Broncos have it all out there for the taking as training camp approaches

Sean Payton-coached teams surely don't make excuses, but this team does get a pass for Bo Nix not being able to play in the AFC Championship Game last year due to his broken ankle. While Payton and the Broncos left it all out there and would probably say there were no excuses - we should have won - it's clear that not having their starting quarterback was a massive blow.

However, given the offseason moves this offseason, there truly aren't any excuses anymore, as the roster now has way more solid answers than questions. Every single weak position was addressed this offseason, as all of Jaylen Waddle, Jonah Coleman, Justin Joly, Dallen Bentley, Red Murdock, Taurean York, and Tyler Onyedim were brought in to address weaknesses.

The Broncos were absolutely aggressive in their pursuit to shore up the roster, even if it doesn't seem like it outside of the Waddle move. Even without considering those additions, the Broncos still had one of the three best rosters in the NFL, featuring the best collection of trench play in the NFL, a suffocating secondary, and Nix, a rising, young quarterback.

It takes years for an NFL front office to assemble a roster as talented as the Broncos group, but that does also come with a ton of urgency and much more reason to try to win it all. If the Broncos don't, it would be a massive failure, as this team now has everything in place.

Even beyond that, the Broncos have enough cap space and future NFL Draft capital to make another big-time trade if that needs to happen. This front office has carefully navigated the waters these past few seasons, mainly needing to get through the Russell Wilson dead cap years. With that now being over and done with, the window has busted open.

Super Bowl windows in the NFL may not last for more than a couple of seasons, so the time is now.

The Broncos aren't trotting out a flawed roster with positions that could derail the season - from top to bottom, even factoring in the coaching staff, not only does this team not have a single excuse, but there are way more roster answers than questions after this offseason.