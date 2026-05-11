Sean Payton hyped up Broncos tight end who could ruin roster predictions

Only three non-rookies on the Denver Broncos' roster participated in the team's recent rookie minicamp, and one of them might have gotten the type of hype from Sean Payton that could flip early roster predictions on their heads.

Payton went out of his way to hype up second-year player Caleb Lohner, a 7th-round draft pick in 2025 out of Utah who spent all of this past season on the practice squad. Lohner was getting offers by the end of the year to sign with other teams and leave Denver's practice squad, but he opted to stick with the Broncos because of a coaching staff that believed in him.

Payton seemed to really emphasize that belief over the weekend as he shared a glowing review of how much better Lohner looked in every way as the offseason program is now officially underway.

Sean Payton's comments on Caleb Lohner will impact Denver Broncos roster predictions

Here's what Payton had to say regarding Lohner and how good he's looked early on this offseason:

"I’ll tell you who stood out, [TE] Caleb [Lohner]. He looks entirely different in this camp. Now he was here in this camp a year ago as a draft pick, but he stood out.



“Everything (is better). In fairness to him, remember [he] was a basketball prospect that had limited snaps of a year. So one year into the program, and how he’s moving, what he’s doing, everything looks entirely different. That learning curve and growth curve was greater for someone who had far less experience, maybe than others, if that makes sense. It’s entirely noticeable, and he’s in great shape.



You see his athleticism. I would say the one thing that you don’t know is… [Pro Football Hall of Fame Coach] Bill [Parcells] used to say, ‘If they don’t bite when they’re puppies, they’re probably never going to bite.’ There’s a physical aspect to the way he plays. Even on look team last season, he’d play an outside linebacker rushing our tackles. He’s 6’7”, 265 pounds, and he’s not afraid of the contact. So it’s been good to see him in Year 2. You knew there was going to be a developmental upside, but that was encouraging.”



- Sean Payton (via Broncos PR)

There were always traits that stood out about Lohner athletically. That's what got him onto a football field in the first place. Despite playing less than 60 snaps at Utah, you could see the athleticism with the way he attacked the ball at the catch point. Every reception he had went for a score (4 TDs and a 2-point conversion).

But more than the impressive rate of efficiency with his catches, you can see the upside in an athlete like that. And the physical aspect of the game is -- needless to say -- important. You can't play tight end in the NFL if all you are is a good basketball player. Lohner might know how to box out defenders for a reception, but can you play in the trenches in the NFL?

The note Payton made about Lohner giving the team reps throughout his rookie season off the edge is fascinating. The point about that note is exactly what Payton said: This is a player who isn't afraid of contact.

Lohner's improvement this offseason could cause some really interesting changes to early roster predictions. After the Broncos drafted two new tight ends, it was assumed that nearly everyone would be phased out of that position group who wasn't named Evan Engram or Adam Trautman.

And that may still be true. But where could Lohner fit into the equation? Could he still make the roster over his old Utah teammate Dallen Bentley, the Broncos' 7th-round pick in 2026? Could he push for TE3 duties and keep both Bentley and 5th-round pick Justin Joly on the shelf?

Time will tell, but Payton's comments about Lohner absolutely give him the boost he needed after a really quiet rookie year from the outside looking in.