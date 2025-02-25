The Denver Broncos may have more cap space approaching the 2025 NFL Offseason than you think. How much do they have in relation to the AFC? With the team now having a franchise QB on a rookie deal, the time is now to make a run.

With how bad the Broncos have been pre-2023, you may not think that they can get back to contender status, but the past can't dictate the future. This team has an 18-16 regular season record over the last two seasons, and since starting 1-5 back in 2023, they have gone 17-11 over the last 28 regular season games.

The future is here, and with Sean Payton now set to embark on his third year on the job, the Denver Broncos could hit their stride. Will they have money to play with in free agency?

Using cap figures from Over The Cap, let's rank the Denver Broncos cap space among all AFC teams for 2025.

Ranking Denver Broncos cap space among all AFC teams for 2025 offseason

16. Cleveland Browns - ($24,002,931)

The Deshaun Watson trade really tanked the Cleveland Browns salary cap for 2025. They are in the hole about $24 million. That isn't good, folks.

15. Buffalo Bills - ($10,125,106)

I would expect Josh Allen gets a contract extension. That should open up some cap space for the Buffalo Bills, who are in the hole about $10 million for 2025.

14. Miami Dolphins - $1,562,955

A team that has underachieved for years now, the Miami Dolphins have a ton of questions to answer this offseason but little cap space to do it with.

13. Houston Texans - $4,950,553

Another team that has little cap space to work with as of now is the Houston Texans. This is a bit interesting, as CJ Stroud is still on his rookie deal, so perhaps GM Nick Caserio mismanaged the cap in recent years.

12. Kansas City Chiefs - $7,941,128

The Kansas City Chiefs won't be able to retain all of Trey Smith, Nick Bolton, and Justin Reid in the offseason. Right now, they have around $8 million in cap space and would have to make some moves to free up more.

11. Baltimore Ravens - $12,766,460

Again failing to win multiple playoff games in a season, the Baltimore Ravens do have a very strong roster but won't have a ton of money to throw around this offseason.

10. New York Jets - $23,858,469

Notably, the New York Jets hired former Broncos executive Darren Mougey to be their new GM, pairing him with new head coach Aaron Glenn. The Jets have enough cap space to make a few moves this offseason.

9. Indianapolis Colts - $35,247,239

Chris Ballard, the Indianapolis Colts GM, is not one to spend a lot in free agency. Indy has about $35 million in cap space this offseason and will need to have a slam-dunk free agency to make some progress in the AFC South.

8. Jacksonville Jaguars - $38,446,564

Trent Baalke was their GM for a while and left the Jaguars roster in an iffy place. They have under $40 million for the 2025 NFL Offseason.Th

7. Denver Broncos - $41,776,255

The Denver Broncos are third among all 2024 AFC playoff teams in terms of cap space this offseason. Before they make any moves, they sit at just under $42 million.

6. Tennessee Titans - $51,076,216

The rebuilding Tennessee Titans have the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and just over $50 million in cap space this offseason.

5. Pittsburgh Steelers - $60,073,766

The Pittsburgh Steelers have no franchise QB but just over $60 million in cap space. They will continue to be irrelevant until the franchise QB comes aboard.

4. Cincinnati Bengals - $61,915,054

It will be interesting to see if the Cincinnati Bengals will be able to pay all of Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Trey Hendrickson this offseason. They do have enough cap space to get it done...

3. Los Angeles Chargers - $70,409,714

A team that could truly be scary in 2025, the LA Chargers have around $70 million in cap space and could come away with multiple high-profile free agents in the 2025 NFL Offseason.

2. Las Vegas Raiders - $99,526,914

Maybe the worst overall team in the NFL right now, the Las Vegas Raiders do have around $100 million in cap space, and to be fair, they made a great move when they hired Pete Carroll to be their next head coach.

1. New England Patriots - $128,071,728

By far the most cap space in the NFL this year, the New England Patriots are approaching $130 million in available space. No matter the cost, they could sign five of the top free agents this offseason if they truly wanted to.