Broncos have important connection to big-name free agent wide receiver

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton stated recently that the "veteran wide receiver" position fits in the "need" bucket of his offseason priorities. With that in mind, there are a number of free agent wide receivers who could be intriguing for the Broncos this offseason, including veteran Amari Cooper.

Cooper's NFL career started back in 2015 with the (then) Oakland Raiders, and he's still just 30 years old heading into the 2025 offseason. Cooper might not be a long-term investment, but he could be a valuable veteran addition to a Denver Broncos roster that could desperately use his experience and playmaking ability.

And it just so happens that Cooper has a strong connection to a key member of the Denver Broncos coaching staff...

Broncos coaching connection with Amari Cooper could be something to watch

In his final year at Alabama, one of Cooper's assistant coaches was current Denver Broncos wide receivers coach Keary Colbert. Colbert was an offensive analyst under Nick Saban at Alabama once upon a time and coached Cooper during an All-American campaign.

Not that Colbert was pulling all the strings or that he and Cooper were best friends, but you never know when a connection like this can come into play when it comes to the NFL and free agency. For someone like Cooper, it could end up being significant.

The Broncos desperately need another receiver on the roster who knows how to get open quickly. They need someone who can come in and take some pressure off of Courtland Sutton while also giving the offense a boost and Cooper could be that guy.

With over 10,000 career receiving yards at this point, Cooper's body of work is impressive. He wouldn't represent the biggest possible splash the Denver Broncos could make at the receiver position but he would definitely be one of the biggest names the team could bring in. He will turn 31 years old in June, meaning he should have at least a couple of really good years left, and with his wealth of experience, he could be a great player for some of the young guys on Denver's roster to learn from.

Last season, Cooper split time with the sinking ship of the Cleveland Browns and then struggled a bit to acclimate after being traded in-season to the Buffalo Bills. As recently as 2023, Cooper was playing arguably the best football of his NFL career, averaging over 17 yards per reception as the Browns won 11 games and reached the postseason.

He has never been a speed demon, but Cooper has always had the ability to make plays at every level of the field.

Could he be an ideal fit for the Denver Broncos in free agency? His ability to run crisp routes and get open quickly could be precisely what quarterback Bo Nix needs to take the next step in his development during the 2025 season.