After just going over three free agents from the AFC, let's look at three from the NFC that the Denver Broncos can sign in the 2025 offseason. It is time for the team to be aggressive in trying to build a contender in 2025. The team went 10-7 in 2024 and frankly should have won at least one more game.

The blocked field goal against the Kansas City Chiefs back in Week 10 simply should not have happened. Anyway, the team will embark on their free agency period in about three weeks and could have several players in mind.

Which three players from the NFC could the Broncos sign in the offseason?

3 NFC free agents the Denver Broncos could sign in the 2025 NFL Offseason

Keenan Allen, WR

Keenan Allen was traded to the Chicago Bears before the 2024 NFL Season and managed to catch 70 passes and seven touchdowns for the Bears this past season. He's still got something left in the tank and could be a fine addition to the Denver Broncos for a year or two.

He truly did terrorize the team for years when he was with the Chargers, so it would be nice to get him back into the division but on the Denver Broncos. The team needs another veteran wide receiver, and while Allen is turning 33 years old, there is something left in the tank.

Dre Greenlaw, ILB

Dre Greenlaw tore his Achilles back in Super Bowl 58 and played in just two regular season games for the San Francisco 49ers this past season. This would be a gamble by the Denver Broncos, but I cannot imagine that Greenlaw would be able to command much on the free agency market.

When he is healthy and on the field, he's one of the more explosive and intense inside linebackers in the NFL. Denver has to get better at ILB this offseason. Dre Greenlaw should not be their biggest move here, but it could be one that pays off down the line.

Juwan Johnson, TE

We have talked about Juwan Johnson quite a bit, but that's for a reason. He's played his career with the New Orleans Saints, so he knows Sean Payton and the offense. He'd also bring modest, immediate production at tight end and would still allow the Denver Broncos to pursue a tight end in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The team has an urgent need at this position, and Juwan Johnson would not be super expensive either. This could be a logical signing for the Broncos and could be one of their first moves.