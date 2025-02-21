There could be some amazing prospects available at pick 20 for the Broncos. They can't pass up on these three in the 2025 NFL Draft. This is actually a very good draft for the Denver Broncos. There are a lot of players that will fill huge positions of need for this team. It's going to be interesting to see how this team approaches free agency, though.

They could fill needs like safety and inside linebacker in FA and proceed to focus on the offense in the NFL Draft. That might be the name of the game in 2025 for Denver. There are a small handful of prospects (and honestly probably more) that the Denver Broncos cannot pass up on with the 20th pick.

Let's highlight the three big names.

3 prospects the Broncos cannot pass up at pick 20 in the 2025 NFL Draft

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

There may not be a better offensive player in the 2025 NFL Draft than Ashton Jeanty, who is the best RB prospect in a very deep RB draft. Jeanty should have won the Heisman Trophy in 2024 depending on who you ask and is the complete package at the postion.

And no, the Denver Broncos do not have a bad run blocking offensive line. That simply isn't correct - this is one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, period. Take this for example; the unit was actually more talented on paper in 2024, but they didn't get as much notoriety, and that was primarily due to Russell Wilson being sacked a lot.

Sacks are more of a QB stat. Bo Nix took just 24 during the regular season, which is an insanely good number. And funnily enough, the Broncos OL really got some national spotlight this year. The same can happen with the RB room. If Denver is able to stay at pick 20 and grab Ashton Jeanty, the run game could become a top-7 unit in the NFL, and the offensive line's strong run blocking will come into view.

Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Tyler Warren is the most complete tight end in the NFL Draft and is a sure-fire success at the pro level. Most mock drafts do have Warren going before pick 20, so Denver may actually have to trade up to snag him. However, in the insane instance that he is there for the taking at pick 20, the Broncos need to be all over it.

He can block. He can catch. He can do it all. This isn't an exaggeration. Tyler Warren does have a shot to become one of the best tight ends in the NFL as a rookie.

Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Here is the overview on Colston Loveland from Lance Zierlein of NFL.com:

"Talented young tight end with the athletic ability and ball skills to become an elite talent as a pass catcher. Colston plays the game like a big wideout, capable of separating from man coverage and making plays on all three levels. He has good play speed and runs a route tree full of branches, allowing creative play-callers to move him around as a mismatch option. His routes can be a little hurried and lacking in detail but that should change with coaching. He’s graceful in-air and catches the ball with good timing and strong hands. He will keep filling out his frame but is unlikely to ever become more than average as a blocker. Colston’s collection of athletic traits and catch talent creates a high ceiling with the opportunity to become a high-volume target and future Pro Bowler." Lance Zierlein

Doesn't this sound like a player that Sean Payton would love to have on the Broncos? The 'big wideout' is a huge factor here. Loveland may not be the best blocker, but I have seen people compare his game favorably to Travis Kelce.

And there may not be a more mocked player to the Denver Broncos at pick 20 than Colston Loveland. He could be a high volume player in this offense and would open things up for the wide receivers and running backs.

Denver needs more talent at the TE spot. There is no way this team should pass up on Colston Loveland at pick 20.