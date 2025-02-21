Broncos we can safely call busts after the 2024 season

The term "bust" is an extremely harsh one, but that's the way of things in the NFL. Sometimes, things just don't work out for players in their respective situations, even with the best laid plans. Unfortunately, after having time to reflect on the 2024 season, we have some unfortunate realities to face.

The Broncos are in a great position after the 2024 season where they reached the playoffs and discovered a franchise quarterback in Bo Nix. As head coach Sean Payton and general manager George Paton reflect on the season that was, they are going to have to make some harsh determinations about the roster and some players who have either played key roles and/or been high draft picks in the past.

Some of the team's top needs in the 2025 offseason are a direct result of the Broncos whiffing in the NFL Draft on certain players. Who are the top players we can safely call "busts" after the 2024 season?

Broncos who cemented themselves as busts in 2024:

1. Greg Dulcich, tight end

We'd be remiss not to mention Greg Dulcich, right? Dulcich didn't end the 2024 season as a member of the Denver Broncos because he was cut after the NFL trade deadline. Yikes. The former UCLA star tight end and third-round pick by the Broncos showed some serious promise in his rookie year back in 2022, but injuries kept him off the field for far too long.

When Dulcich was finally healthy in the 2024 season, he was completely ineffective, dropping passes and missing blocking assignments. It was ugly to watch, especially considering the Broncos' desperate need for his playmaking abilities at the tight end position. After Dulcich was let go by the Broncos, he was picked up by the Giants and didn't record a single statistic.

It's not looking good for Dulcich's NFL future at this point.

2. Javonte Williams, running back

It's really unfair to put Javonte Williams in the same category as someone like Greg Dulcich, because they're not the same at all. But they might both fall into the "bust" category after the 2024 season.

And in Williams's case, injuries also robbed him of the chance at stardom in this Denver Broncos offense. Williams suffered a major knee injury early in the 2022 season and simply hasn't been the same player since returning to the field. Williams was already accused of not having great vision at the running back position, but was able to overcome some of that issue by running through defenders and creating yardage after contact.

Yards after contact have been virtually non-existent for Williams in 2023-24, and he's slated to hit free agency without much contest at all by the Broncos.

At least, that's the way it appears. The Broncos are on the hunt for a running back who can be much more of an all-around weapon for the team. After two disappointing years from Williams, the ship has sailed and he's going to have to rely on his age (only 24) as well as his pass protecting abilities to hold down a job and get opportunities elsewhere.

3. Drew Sanders, linebacker

It's probably a bit premature to call Drew Sanders a bust, to be honest, but at the same time...if the boot fits.

The Broncos selected Drew Sanders high in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft and he was considered a "pressure player" at the stack linebacker position. The problem with positionless athletes getting picked in the top 75 selections overall is that if you don't execute a clear vision, they suffer.

And Sanders has unfortunately suffered.

The Broncos didn't get him much work outside of special teams as a rookie. He then suffered an Achilles injury that cost him the majority of his second year in the NFL. They've changed his position twice at this point and now have him working at inside linebacker after moving him to the edge rusher position.

There's still some hope for Sanders but we'll see in free agency just how much confidence the Broncos have in him being a starter going forward.

4. Damarri Mathis, cornerback

The good news for the Broncos is that they are loaded with young cornerbacks. Patrick Surtain II just won Defensive Player of the Year in 2024, Riley Moss emerged as a legitimate starter in 2024, Ja'Quan McMillian continued to progress in the slot, and Kris Abrams-Draine showed big flashes in his rookie season.

The bad news for Damarri Mathis is all of the aforementioned information. Mathis looks like a potential draft bust as a near-top-100 selection and someone who started his rookie year and has been effectively phased out over the last two seasons. We barely saw Mathis in the 2024 season for the Broncos and it doesn't look like he's going to get much playing time going forward.

With a cap hit over $3 million and virtually no dead cap, the Broncos could let Mathis go early in the offseason.

5. Eyioma Uwazurike, defensive line

As a fourth-round pick, it's again a little tough to call Eyioma Uwazurike a "bust". But this is a guy who was supposed to play a starter-level role before he was suspended in 2023 for gambling.

The Broncos liked him enough to bring him back and give him a real shot in 2024, but we didn't see much from him at all this past season. Entering a contract year in the 2025 offseason, Uwazurike is another player who could probably be easily replaced. We saw Jordan Jackson -- another member of the class of 2022 -- really take on a bigger role for the Denver defense this past season.

Uwazurike's lack of impact in his first three NFL seasons has been unfortunate considering how many felt like he was one of the top steals of Denver's 2022 draft class.

6. Baron Browning, edge rusher

The Broncos traded Browning to the Arizona Cardinals ahead of the 2024 trade deadline, but it was clear before that he was headed to bust status. Browning looked like he was well on his way to becoming a core player for this Denver Broncos defense with his combination of elite athletic traits, bend around the edge, and ability to drop into coverage.

But again -- injuries.

Injuries crushed his overall development and the Broncos still gave him every opportunity to seize a prominent role in 2024. It didn't happen. Thankfully for Denver, players like Jonathon Cooper and Nik Bonitto have done exceptionally well. Jonah Elliss looks like a keeper. Dondrea Tillman provided some depth off the edge.

Browning had two sacks and three QB hits in eight games for the Cardinals last year, so he's got a chance perhaps to stick around there, but unquestionably a bust for the Broncos as a third-round pick.