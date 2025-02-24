The hope with the Denver Broncos in the free agency period is the team making smart moves to improve the roster. Could these three players help? With enough cap space now to be aggressive, and the ability to create even more, the Broncos are sitting pretty entering the 2025 NFL Free Agency period.

It could be a hugely prolific time for the team. Now yes, there are 31 other teams in the NFL, but Denver has truly turned this thing around, and the people in charge clearly know what they are doing. We have seen this team make notable free agency moves over the last few seasons, and there is no reason to believe that will change in 2025.

Let's highlight three AFC free agents Denver could have their eyes on.

3 AFC free agents the Denver Broncos could sign in the 2025 NFL Offseason

Bradley Bozeman, C

Missing just three regular season games across his NFL career, long-time center Bradley Bozeman would be a very cheap option for the Broncos to compete with Luke Wattenberg for the starting center job in 2025. Bozeman has struggled in recent years, but he's also previously shown signs of being one of the better centers in the NFL.

For a small price, the Broncos could make one of the smarter signings of free agency in bringing on Bozeman to compete with Wattenberg. This would not be a headline-making signing by any means, but one that could fly under the radar in a big way.

Justin Reid, SAF

Justin Reid has played the last three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, and with the Chiefs in a bit of a cap crunch in the offseason, and Denver needing to upgrade at safety, Reid could be a nice option for a rather modest price for two or so years.

Reid isn't the best safety out there but would provide a notable upgrade over PJ Locke III, who was a disaster in 2024. And plus, the Chiefs secondary would get a bit weaker without Reid on the backend.

Nick Chubb, RB

Nick Chubb has played just 10 games over the last two seasons, rushing for 502 yards on 130 carries. Before his major knee injury in 2023, Chubb was among the best pure runners in the NFL, but perhaps the wear and tear that running backs endure is catching up with the veteran RB.

However, the Denver Broncos have shown a strong ability to avoid and recovery from injuries. This team has been among the least-injured in the NFL ever since Sean Payton came along, and I do believe this has a ton of pull for free agents who have battled recent injury. Nick Chubb would be in great hands in Denver and would be a low-risk, high-reward signing for the team without question.