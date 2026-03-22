Ranking AFC West WR-QB duos after Broncos finalize Waddle trade

The Denver Broncos are set to pair together Bo Nix and Jaylen Waddle for the foreseeable future, creating one of the best wideout and quarterback combinations not only in the league but in franchise history, as well. Waddle, a former 1,000-yard receiver, is pairing up with the quarterback who almost carried his team to the Super Bowl, only to be stopped by his body giving out on him. This duo should drum up fear in fans across the conference.

The Broncos already had a fairly solid combination in Nix and Courtland Sutton, but as the years move on, Sutton's skills have diminished. He is still more than capable, but the separation between him and Waddle is obvious. This is a move the Broncos needed to make, and it could propel them to a Lombardi trophy.

There are a few good combinations in the AFC already, especially in the West. His knee is a major question mark as of this point, but Patrick Mahomes and just about anyone would be a top-tier connection. The Chargers and Radiers could have strong duos as well, but different questions might keep you from feeling confident in their work.

The wide receiver groups of the AFC West ranked from worst to best

T-4. Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders are set to select Fernando Mendoza with the first overall selection in just a few weeks, hopefully delivering themselves the franchise quarterback they have been seeking for years. Tre Tucker or recent free agent signing Jalen Nailor figure to be WR1 on the depth chart, but neither is the team's top target so long as Brock Bowers is still a Raider. The Raiders would have a claim to the best QB and tight end duo, however.

T-4. Kansas City Chiefs

The issue with the Chiefs right now is trying to figure out if they are expecting Mahomes to play for them next year. Rashee Rice is a good receiver, but has both injury and discipline issues holding him back. If he has another down year in 2026 and Mahomes misses considerable time, this is the worst QB/WR connection in the entire conference. If he plays and Rice steps up, this could be enough to get back to the playoffs. Until we see Mahomes play, we'll assume it's Justin Fields at QB, and he's pretty bad.

2. Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers have a solid duo of young and talented wide receivers, but both are on the streakier side of the game. Ladd McConkey followed up his 1,150-yard rookie season with just 789 receiving yards, a fairly significant letdown from a player they expected to be an elite weapon. You could argue for Quentin Johnston in this spot, but he was fairly bad in his rookie season. At least Justin Herbert is still pretty good.

1. Denver Broncos

The Broncos likely had the top group in the division before the trade, but all Waddle does is solidify their standing in these rankings. Sutton is now going to have a chance to be the best number two receiver in the game, and much the same with Franklin. Nix and Sutton have been a good duo both of Bo's years in the pros, but a duo with Waddle will be even better.