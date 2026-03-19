Broncos adding Jaylen Waddle gives Bo Nix everything he needs for an MVP season

The Denver Broncos were missing a player on offense almost exactly like Jaylen Waddle. Truly, the fit with Waddle on this offense could not be more seamless. He can do a bit of everything at the position, but he's a sharp, consistent route-runner and someone who can work all areas of the field.

Waddle's insertion into the offense is going to instantly make everything more efficient. In the NFL, all parts of a team are connected. With an improved passing attack, the run game is going to have more opportunities. The quarterback isn't going to have to carry the team, and the offensive line, which is already elite in Denver, is going to see their jobs get easier, too.

This should lead to the Broncos offense extending more drives, which should then give the defense more advantageous situations as well. Sure, that's all a best-case scenario, but with this stellar coaching staff and an offensive group not missing much of anything, not only should we see an improved operation, but quarterback Bo Nix could soon find himself right in the thick of the NFL MVP race in 2026.

The Denver Broncos have everything in place for an MVP campaign from Bo Nix in 2026

It's clear that Nix is a franchise quarterback - that question was answered last year. It's odd that some in the NFL world don't seem to think this yet, but we're two years in, and I struggle to find a reason why Nix isn't a franchise passer.

The last question left to answer is just how good of a franchise quarterback Nix can be. In year one, he was simply learning the ropes in the NFL, and there is only so much you can judge a rookie quarterback on. In year two, it's largely expected that young quarterbacks begin to put things together more.

And we did see this from Nix, especially as the regular season ended. However, a lot got in his way. Not only were the Broncos pass-catchers one of the worst in the NFL as a group, struggling with drops especially, but the run game took a major hit when J.K. Dobbins went down.

Nix simply had to carry this offense too many times to count in 2025, but it's clear that the front office doesn't want that to be the case in 2026. The unit is going to return the same five starters along the offensive line, which is great. Adding Waddle to the mix also allows other pass-catchers like Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin, and Evan Engram to see more favorable matchups.

And it's largely thought that the team is going to again address the running back position, likely in the 2026 NFL Draft. If you lump all of that together and then add in the possibility that some of the younger players simply develop and take a step forward, including Nix, it's easy to see an avenue where the Broncos starting passer is indeed an MVP candidate in 2026.

Nix led the NFL in passing attempts in 2025, so he's not a stranger in being asked to do a lot. There is a ton that does have to line up in Denver's favor, but why can't it?