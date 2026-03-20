Perfect veteran free agent signing is sitting right there for the Broncos

Aside from bringing in Jaylen Waddle in a major trade earlier in the week, the Denver Broncos have been the quietest team in all of football since free agency opened. Denver signed a new special teamer and backup safety as their first free agent signing of the period, but that is about it. Denver has lost more of their roster to free agency than it has brought in.

The most notable free agent the Broncos lost was John Franklin-Myers, a truly underrated piece of their defensive front. The Broncos can go about replacing his value in a few different ways, whether that be adding a piece from the open market or using some of their remaining draft capital on a new rotational guy. The options are wide open for George Paton and Vance Joseph.

If the Broncos decide to go the route of free agency, a few different names remain on the open market that could be a fit. All the Broncos are going to need is a rotational piece who is likely seeing less than half the defense's snaps, giving them even more options. One name in particular has been linked to the Broncos for what feels like a lifetime, and they finally have their chance to bring his talents to the Mile High City.

The Denver Broncos should replace John Franklin-Myers by signing Calais Campbell

Calais Campbell is a Denver native and has been tied to free agency rumors with the Broncos for most of his career. He has dominated across the NFL for almost two decades now, and as he enters the final stages or final stage of his NFL journey, he should have the chance to do so in Denver. The Broncos are in need of a rotational inside man, and Campbell needs a new home.

For as good as the Broncos' defensive line has been in recent years, they have lacked explosive play outside of JFM and Zach Allen. Malcolm Roach and DJ Jones have done a great job as run stoppers, but their group as a whole has struggled to break through and get to the quarterback outside of the top two. Now with the second of those top-two out of town, the Broncos are missing a legitimate sacking threat behind Allen.

The Broncos might believe that Eyioma Uwazurike or Sai'vion Jones could fill that hole, but a more true solution, such as Campbell, could make more sense. On a simple, one-year deal, Campbell could help the Broncos fill a newfound hole on their defensive line, and he can finish his NFL career in his hometown. Campbell is sitting to be had on the open market, and the Broncos might be a perfect match.