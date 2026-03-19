Broncos look to replace underrated defender with first free agent signing

The Denver Broncos waited a week and a half after the new league year started before signing their first free agent, and it is someone most fans won't know. Tycen Anderson is far from a household name, but the former Bengals safety is the first external signing for the Broncos this free agency cycle. He was a special-teams ace far more than a defensive regular, but he can play both.

Former #Bengals S Tycen Anderson is signing with the #Broncos, source. Depth and special teams help. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 19, 2026

The Broncos are returning the majority of their defensive unit, but have had a few key names depart. With John Franklin-Myers departing for the Tennessee Titans and PJ Locke leaving for the Dallas Cowboys, the Broncos are going to need a few new faces on their defensive front. They could easily replace JFM with Eyioma Uwazurike or Sai'vion Jones, but replacing Locke likely requires an external move, whether it be free agency or the draft.

Denver's two remaining backup safeties, JL Skinner and Devon Key, are arguably their two best special teamers. Both have shown that they can play on the defensive side of the ball when needed, but their value is first in their special teams abilities. In this way, Anderson is an immediate fit for the Broncos and creates a solid trio for both Vance Joseph and Darren Rizzi to work with.

The Denver Broncos might be replacing PJ Locke and adding special teams help with recent signing

The Broncos have a new backup safety who also figures to be a key special teamer for them next year. Denver has found ways in recent years to make their roster desires fit in unconventional ways, and it is getting to work on that again. All of their backup safeties figure to be their top three special teamers, but are also legitimate backups that Joseph can trust if needed.

Special teams was a disaster to begin the 2025 season, to the point that it was a reasonable question over whether Rizzi would be fired before the season's end. The unit began to turn its head around mid-season, eventually capping with an All-Pro nod for Key. With an All-Pro special teamer in Key and an All-Pro return man in Marvin Mims, the Broncos' unit figures to be rather good in 2026.

Denver did not make many changes to their roster during the season last year, but the significant changes it made were to the special teams unit. The Broncos are looking to change that for next year and are fortifying their defense at the same time. This is a solid signing, and one that will make both Joseph and Rizzi happy.