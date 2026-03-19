4 free agents the Broncos must target following the Jaylen Waddle trade

The Denver Broncos are the only NFL team with no external free-agent signings, even though the market opened over a week ago. Denver has re-signed 17 of its 24 internal free agents, including key players like Ja'Quan McMillian, J.K. Dobbins, Justin Strnad, Alex Singleton, and Devon Key, but has made no additions from outside the organization. Well, technically, they did one on Tuesday — they traded for former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle — but they have not signed any outside free agents.

Waddle fills an important need on the offensive side of the ball, especially at the wide receiver position. He will be a top-tier weapon for quarterback Bo Nix, who is set to enter year three in the NFL. By adding Waddle, Denver's front office must pivot its strategy into free agency to fill roster needs.

As I mentioned, the Broncos have not made an external free agent signing, and the big-name guys have already landed deals with other teams around the league. Regardless, there are still some interesting names available in the market that Denver should target following their massive trade for star wide receiver Waddle, to add depth and fill the other positions of need.

4 free agents the Broncos must target following their trade for wide receiver Jaylen Waddle

David Njoku, Tight End

One of Denver's biggest offensive weaknesses in the past few seasons has been the tight end position. Yes, they signed the former Pro Bowler Evan Engram in last year's free agency, but he was not featured as much as Broncos Country would have wanted. Now with offensive coordinator Davis Webb calling the plays, Engram will likely see more targets.

Regardless, adding another tight end might make sense to give Nix as many weapons as possible. Yes, they re-signed Adam Trautman, but he is a blocking tight end. Yes, they brought back Nate Adkins, but he plays a hybrid fullback-TE role. Yes, they re-signed Lucas Krull, but he was a healthy scratch during the 2025-26 season and might not make the roster in September.

A guy still available, who could be a very interesting addition to this strong Broncos offense, is former Browns tight end David Njoku, a former first-round draft pick. Njoku is a polished tight end who can block and is a phenomenal pass catcher. He has had four or more touchdowns in every season except for two (in one, he suffered a season-ending injury, playing in only 4 games).

Cameron Jordan, Edge Rusher

A key Broncos loss at the start of free agency was defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers, whom Denver traded for during the 2024 NFL Draft. He was a very underrated piece in Vance Joseph's defense but earned the right to seek a big-money deal, which he ended up getting with the Tennessee Titans. Luckily, during the 2025 draft, the Broncos moved up in the third round to get Sai'vion Jones from LSU. Despite Jones seeing limited snaps in his rookie season, he was able to learn and develop behind Franklin-Myers to potentially become a starter.

With Jones having limited snaps during his rookie season, I would not rule out Denver adding a veteran free agent to help the former LSU Tiger. Cameron Jordan might be an interesting fit. He obviously has the connections with the Broncos, as Sean Payton was his head coach in New Orleans for years/ Jordan has played mainly at edge rusher, but could be lined up in the interior. He has over seven sacks in four of his last six seasons.

Bobby Okereke, Inside Linebacker

Entering free agency, inside linebacker was Denver's top defensive need. They addressed the position by re-signing Strnad and Singleton. At the same time, they released their 2025 free agent addition, Dre Greenlaw, who missed some games during his lone season in Denver due to injuries and a suspension.

The 2026 free agent class featured guys such as Devin Lloyd, Kaden Elliss, Quay Walker, Nakobe Dean, Quincy Williams, Devin Bush, Tremaine Edmunds, and Leo Chenal, among others. It was a loaded class at an urgent position of need for the Broncos, but they decided to bring back their guys.

With Greenlaw gone and Singleton getting older, this remains as Denver's top defensive priority. I think they will address the position in the draft, but they could still add a veteran such as Bobby Okereke, a team captain for the New York Giants over the past three seasons, with more than 500 career tackles. He is a strong and physical linebacker.

Xavier Woods, Safety

Denver has a top-tier safety duo in former All-Pro Talanoa Hufanga and Brandon Jones. Yes, no starters are needed at this position, but backup PJ Locke was one of the Broncos' free agents who signed with another team.

Locke landed a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys, and I do not think Denver will risk putting their All-Pro special teamer Devon Key at safety when he is playing at a very high level in another position. They should add to the position via free agency or the draft. Yes, they have JL Skinner, but in my opinion, they should add a veteran to cover Locke's spot.

Speaking of veterans, an interesting name still available in the market is Xavier Woods. The former 6th-round pick from Louisiana Tech has solid experience in the league, and can step up for specific defensive packages or if one of the starters goes down, and if Joseph is not comfortable starting young Skinner. Woods has over 130 career games with 15 interceptions.

It will be interesting to see how the front office decides to address the remaining positions of need, since they will not have a first-round selection in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft.