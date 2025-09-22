Predicting the Denver Broncos next 4 games after pathetic Week 3 loss

The Denver Broncos are now 1-2 on the season and for the second year in a row. Let's predict their next four games.

Denver was 1-2 last year, but things felt a lot different. Back in Week 3 of the 2024 NFL Season, the Broncos had blown out the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and it was the first game that Bo Nix looked settled into the NFL.

Sure, the Broncos are a better team now than they were one calendar year ago, but the taste of this 1-2 start is gross compared to last year. Let's predict Denver's next four games. Can they get to over .500?

Predicting the Broncos next four games following shaky 1-2 start in 2025

Week 4 vs. Cincinnati Bengals (MNF)

The Bengals do not have Joe Burrow, so the Broncos will likely see Jake Browning under center, and he's already thrown five interceptions. In Week 2, the Bengals lost by 38 points to the Minnesota Vikings. Yes, you read that right. Denver is back home for the first time since Week 1 and under the lights of Monday Night Football. On paper, this should be a double-digit win for Denver.

And while this team has failed to close out games in each of the last two weeks, they will overwhelm Cincy on either side of the ball and find a way to get back to .500 with a win.

Broncos win 31-13 (2-2)

Week 5 @ Philadelphia Eagles

The Broncos then travel to Philly for a matchup with the defending Super Bowl champs. I do believe the Broncos can hang around in this game, but with how good the Eagles are in late-game situations and how bad Denver has been, this is shaping up to be a game where the Broncos simply lose their grip in the second half and again drop to below .500.

Eagles win 27-20 (2-3)

Week 6 vs. New York Jets (London)

In Week 6, the Broncos are in London to face the New York Jets. The Jets are now 0-3 on the season and have just about nothing going for them. Aaron Glenn is their head coach, and Glenn was on Sean Payton's staff in New Orleans for a while. The Jets' GM is also Darren Mougey, who spent years in the Broncos' front office.

Anyway, the below-average and perhaps bottom-5 QB room that the Jets have will be their downfall in this game. Denver wins in an international, 'primetime' game.

Broncos win 23-9 (3-3)

Week 7 vs. New York Giants

Russell Wilson has not been good for the 0-3 Giants thus far, and I would be shocked if he was still starting for them by the time the Broncos host this game in Week 7. No matter of it's Wilson, rookie Jaxson Dart, or even backup Jameis Winston, the Broncos should be able to come away with a victory here.

It's going to be another matchup against a bottom-tier QB, and if nothing else, Denver has been able to beat up on those players in the Sean Payton era, so I would actually trust Denver at home to get this win and get to 4-3 for the second year in a row.

Broncos win 27-18 (4-3)