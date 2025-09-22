Chargers' flukey touchdown doomed Broncos in rough Week 3 loss

The NFL is a game of inches, and few teams learned that the hard way more than the Denver Broncos in Week 3 of the 2025 season.

The Broncos not only had their quarterback, Bo Nix, miss three wide-open plays by inches that could have determined the outcome of the game, but they also saw Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert make one of the most ridiculous throws you'll ever see.

And it just so happened to be for a game-tying touchdown to propel the Chargers late in the 4th quarter.

Justin Herbert throws impossible touchdown against Denver Broncos

Justin Herbert's 20-yard touchdown pass to Keenan Allen had a completion probability of 16.7%, Herbert's most improbable completion since Week 8, 2024.



🔹 Herbert's Speed: 12.85 mph

🔹 Allen's Separation: 0.6 yards#DENvsLAC | #BoltUppic.twitter.com/3VZs68HFoY — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) September 21, 2025

On this particular play, Justin Herbert is hit multiple times. He not only is hit multiple times, but he manages to somehow hold onto the ball despite being swiped right on the arm by Broncos defensive lineman Zach Allen.

Herbert then proceeds to roll out to his left, which creates another level of difficulty for a right-handed quarterback. As he's reaching back to throw, he's getting swarmed by Nik Bonitto, who actually gets a hit on Herbert as he's releasing the ball.

So, let's recap: Herbert has escaped a muddy pocket, he's been hit and could have easily been strip-sacked, he's rolling to his left. On top of it all, Keenan Allen has no separation from Riley Moss. A separation 0.6 yards is about as good of coverage as you're going to get from a corner in today's NFL. There's nothing there.

It's not only miraculous that Herbert was able to get rid of the ball at all, but that he managed to put the ball in such a tight window with the game on the line. There are times in pro sports when you just have to tip your cap. There was no defense for this particular play, and nothing the Broncos seemingly could have done to prevent it.

Of course, on the other side, you would love to see quarterback Bo Nix really respond and drive his team down the field for a score, but that didn't happen. The Broncos' offense laid flat when it mattered most and lost the game. And Herbert engineered a dominant game-ending, game-winning drive.

The Broncos have to go back to the drawing board now at 1-2 on the season and facing the harsh reality of the Chargers already being off to a commanding 2-game lead over everyone else at this point.