Bo Nix coming under heavy fire after rough missed chances vs. Chargers

The margin for error in the NFL is razor-thin, and Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix is finding that out the hard way.

Nix had a number of opportunities against the Los Angeles Chargers to make big-time throws, but he was just off with his accuracy, overthrowing receivers on three separate occasions for either touchdowns or big plays.

The Broncos lost another tight game to the Chargers 20-23, a walk-off field goal despite having an opportunity to drive down the field and do the same thing themselves.

Broncos QB Bo Nix will have to face the music after missing big throws in loss vs. Chargers

Against the Chargers, Nix completed 14-of-25 pass attempts for 153 yards and a touchdown. He didn't turn the ball over at all in this game, and made some big plays to help get the Broncos back in after falling down 10-0 early, but he ultimately didn't make enough plays to help the team win.

Fans in Broncos Country are extremely frustrated, because the team lost in heartbreaking fashion last week against the Colts when some offensive drives ended up stalling at the worst possible time. And to be fair to Nix in this game, some of the team's best drives offensively were completely ruined by penalties completely out of his control.

It was a big ask for him to overcome the mistakes of everyone else, and he couldn't do it.

The Broncos are now 1-2 and the top two people who are going to have to face the music for that record are obviously going to be the head coach and quarterback. Nix had chances to throw multiple touchdowns in this game to Marvin Mims and then a huge 3rd-and-long play in the 4th quarter on a possible game-winning drive, a connection with Courtland Sutton.

The connection with Sutton would have set the Broncos up in field goal range to potentially run down the clock and win, but Nix couldn't hit his guy.

There are times when you can be patient with a young quarterback, and there are times when you have to put the expectation on him to go out there and do his job...or else. At what point will the Broncos' coaching staff start pointing the finger at Nix for the operation of the passing game?

It's a bit of a knee-jerk reaction, but it's also fair to say that the downfield passing attack this season for Denver has been lackluster, if not just downright bad. Some of that is the flow of the game, but some of it is what we saw against the Chargers -- missed opportunities leading to a loss.