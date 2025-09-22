JK Dobbins brings some brutal honesty after the Broncos latest loss in Week 3

The Denver Broncos lost in another heartbreaking fashion in Week 3 of the 2025 NFL Season, and a key veteran offered some brutal honesty. The Broncos are not in a good spot right now, no matter what coaches and players might say.

Yes, it's a long season, but the Broncos have lost in a pathetic, last-second fashion in Weeks 2 and 3. At the very least, Denver should have won one of those games and should currently be 2-1 and perhaps in first place in the AFC West.

But it's not worked like that thus far, as Denver is now 1-2 on the season and is faced with a huge game in Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Well, many Broncos' players spoke to the media after the Week 3 letdown, and this key veteran did not hesitate when chatting with them.

JK Dobbins makes it very clear how the Denver Broncos are losing games

Not only has JK Dobbins been very good for the Denver Broncos thus far, but he's also pretty aware of how the team is performing through three weeks:

J.K. Dobbins: “We’re losing the game. It’s not that the other team is (beating us)” — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) September 21, 2025

Dobbins is 100% right, by the way. The Broncos keep putting themselves in these tough situations and have kept up these horrid self-inflicted wounds over the past two weeks. Heck, even Week 1 was a bit shaky if you ask me.

The Broncos have been in a position to win in Week 2 and 3, but when the pressure gets turned up high, the team seems to collapse. Whether it was a bad defensive drive or the offense not coming through on a third down, the Broncos are blowing it left and right.

They are losing the game more than they are getting outplayed by their opponent, and it's going to take an exceptional stroke of elite coaching for this team to figure it out and to begin closing out games in the 2025 season.