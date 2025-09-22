Davis Webb must get the playcalling duties following Broncos Week 3 loss at Chargers

Yes, it is early in the season, but the Denver Broncos have a losing record after blowing away leads against the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers in back-to-back weeks. They could have easily been 3-0, but now, they have lost two games in a row. The Broncos were up by 5 points entering the fourth quarter in Week 2 at the Colts, and were up by 4 points entering the fourth quarter against the Chargers in Week 3.

There have been ups and downs so far in this young 2025-26 season, but if the Denver Broncos want to make a deep run into the Playoffs, changes must be made. Yes, this might be an overreaction, and I still think Denver will bounce back and get back on track, fighting for the AFC West division, but in my opinion, a key change could be made within the coaching staff.

Sean Payton should give the offensive playcalling duties to quarterbacks coach Davis Webb

Davis Webb has been a rising coach within the Broncos organization. He has gained his respect and got promoted earlier in the year to a bigger role, while mantaining his quarterbacks coach role. A few weeks ago, specifically during the preseason against the Arizona Cardinals, Payton allowed Webb to call the offense, and despite not having the starters playing, he dominated.

In back-to-back games, Denver was up in the fourth quarter. It seems like either Sean doesn't trust his offense, or he always panics when leading. Denver has won only two one-score games since last season. Simply awful and unacceptable. The Broncos offense had nine yards in their final two drives of their Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Yes, nine.

It is still early in the season, and this team is more than capable of turning the page around in a positive way, but these are the games that can cost you a potential playoff spot at the end of the season. Denver is 1-2, and both losses have been against AFC opponents, which is also a tough spot to be in, since Conference record matters.

If things continue like that, changes must be made, and coaching could be one. I am not saying that the Broncos have to fire Sean Payton or something like that, but if his game plan does not work, why not try giving it to someone else, such as Davis Webb? Webb is a young coach who someday will be a head coach in this league, and getting opportunities like playcalling in regular-season games can be great for his development.