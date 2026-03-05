Predicting the Broncos starting 2026 offense as massive free agency looms

Truly, there are so many different options and avenues that the Denver Broncos can take in free agency. Fortunately, this team is still among the most talented in the NFL and do have enough cap space, and means to create more, to improve the remaining weak spots on the roster.

Moreover, defensively, the Broncos don't really have to strain themselves to get that unit shored up. They could sign one of the many capable linebackers in free agency and honestly look pretty good approaching the NFL Draft, perhaps sniffing around for some depth later on.

Offense is hopefully where this team makes a huge mark. Approaching free agency, let's take a stab at predicting the starting unit for 2026.

Predicting the Denver Broncos starting 2026 offense as free agency approaches

Quarterback : Bo Nix

Bo Nix is the leader of this football team and honestly might be bette than even his most devoted supporters think. The glimpse of how good he can be was on display in the Divisional Round. Year three is going to be a big one, as he'll be eligible for a contract extension in the 2027 NFL Offseason.

Running Back : Travis Etienne

In my opinion, the Broncos should stay away from Kenneth Walker III and honestly hope that he prices his way out of whatever Denver wants to offer him, if they plan on pursuing. Travis Etienne is a better, more well-rounded player who has over 5,000 scrimmage yards over the past four seasons, including three 1,000-yard rushing seasons during that stretch. Etienne may not cost as much as Walker, but he's simply a better player and would infuse this run game with much-needed production.

Wide Receivers : Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin, Marvin Mims Jr

I do wonder if the Broncos have a major wide receiver move brewing behind the scenes, as they did have at least some level of interest in Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle during the NFL trade deadline, but this room might end up not looking all that different outside of another rookie draft pick.

If nothing else, Troy Franklin did take a leap in year two, and with Davis Webb calling the plays, Marvin Mims Jr's usage could increase. Talent-wise, the Broncos have some encouraging players in the room, and it once again feels like they'd not mind running it back with virtually the same room.

Tight End : Cade Otton

There are a ton of free agent tight ends on the market. The Broncos should consider signing one of them, and Cade Otton might be the best overall target when you consider age and skillset. Otton is a true in-line tight end who is also a quality receiver. It might not be all that likely that the Broncos spend on another big-time tight end, but they are financially able to do so and could, in theory, deploy a tight end room featuring Otton, Evan Engram, and a rookie in 2026.

Offensive Line : Garett Bolles, Alex Palczewski, Luke Wattenberg, Quinn Meinerz, Mike McGlinchey

Ben Powers is the big question mark here, and with his cap hit approaching $20 million in 2026, the Broncos might want to move on and entrust Alex Palczewski, who did fill in nicely for Powers. The veteran left guard missed about two months with a biceps injury and his entering the final year of his deal.

It also appears like there is at least a chance that Powers gets traded this offseason. If that is the case, "Palcho" could be the clubhouse leader to takeover at left guard in 2026 and perhaps beyond. Otherwise, the offensive line should remain the same.