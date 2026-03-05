Broncos already named as a landing spot for controversial wide receiver

The Denver Broncos wide receiver room is a bottom-10 unit in the NFL. Whether it's because of a lack of a no. 1 player, or the insane amount of drops, the room as a whole just isn't good. Last offseason, the Broncos used a draft pick on Pat Bryant, a player who came into the NFL with good hands and a willingness to block.

However, Bryant didn't make a huge impact, and despite a bit of a breakout season from Troy Franklin, the room still left a lot to be desired, unfortunately. On the free agency market, the top name is Alec Pierce, but the Broncos don't have a need for another no. 2-caliber player.

Truly fixing the room may have to come in a trade for someone like AJ Brown or Jaylen Waddle, but that might be wishful thinking. Well, on Wednesday, news broke that a controversial AFC wide receiver would be cut, and the Broncos did have interest last offseason...

Denver Broncos are already named a top Stefon Diggs' landing spot

Moe Moton of Bleacher Report listed the Broncos as a potential landing spot for Stefon Diggs.



"Here's some background on this landing spot. According to Rapoport, the Denver Broncos were interested in signing Stefon Diggs last offseason, but he chose the New England Patriots.



Ironically, the Patriots beat the Broncos in the AFC Championship. Diggs caught five passes for just 17 yards in a snow game, but his season numbers indicate he's still a solid receiver.



It shouldn't be a surprise if Denver pursues Diggs again. The Broncos have $25.2 million in cap space, and they're trying to build a Super Bowl roster around quarterback Bo Nix.



Alongside Courtland Sutton, Diggs can elevate the Broncos' passing offense, which would be key to keeping the offense moving if Denver's 16th-ranked rushing attack from the previous season doesn't improve.



Diggs' presence certainly helped Drake Maye's second-year growth; he can do the same for Nix, who's entering his third season."

The Broncos did have interest in Diggs last offseason, and it actually came down to the New England Patriots or the Broncos. After just one season with the Patriots, though, Diggs is going to be cut, and you have to wonder if the Pats plan on swinging a big move for AJ Brown, for example.

On a side note, Brown and Pats head coach Mike Vrabel have huge connections dating back to their Tennessee days, so the team may have just tipped their hand as to who they plan on targeting. Anyway, Diggs was actually quite productive in 2025, catching 85 passes for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns.

And, for what it's worth, Diggs was on pace for over 1,000 yards when he was with the Houston Texans in 2024, but a knee injury knocked him out after eight games. Diggs has hit the 1,000-yard mark in every single season but one since 2018, so the Broncos could genuinely have interest for a year or so.

One huge positive that sticks out with Diggs is that he caught a whopping 83.3 percent of his targets in 2025, and he's caught 70.1 percent of his career targets, which is an abnormally large number. Diggs is also just 58 receptions away from 1,000 for his career.

The off-field concerns are an issue, and his being a year older and on the wrong side of 30 could be a factor here, but the Broncos do have a need for someone with Diggs' skillset. Could they make the move?