Broncos could steal a pair of Evan Engram's former teammates in free agency

The Denver Broncos have to get aggressive this offseason, as there really isn't an argument to not be this offseason. Sure, you could somewhat argue that 'running it back' might make sense given how close the team got, but that honestly makes me think the opposite.

Aggresively fill the major roster weaknesses to get over the edge - it's how Super Bowl champions are made, period. Unfortunately, Denver might not be poised to burst onto the scene, but I guess you never know. With free agency less than a week away, the Broncos front office has surely laid out a ton of scenarios that could happen.

The Broncos, like 31 other teams, will need backup plans if certain players end up signing with other teams, or trades go a different way than expected. Well, the Broncos should look to a pair of Evan Engram's former teammates, double-dipping and making two big-time signings.

Denver Broncos could double dip and steal Devin Lloyd and Travis Etienne

We've talked about both players a lot, but I do truly wonder if Engram himself, or any current player who is former teammates of a current top free agent, ever voices there own opinion? Would the Broncos coaches ask Engram himself about Travis Etienne, for example?

They obviously played together on the Jacksonville Jaguars, so you'd have to assume that Engram has some good information on the talented running back. This might be a stretch, but with offensive coordinator Davis Webb and Engram having a tight relationship, there could be some dialogue here.

With the Jaguars not having much cap space, both Etienne and Devin Lloyd could find new homes, and both players were cornerstones of the offense and defense in 2025. Not only would the Broncos be getting a pair of great players to fill crucial needs, but an AFC juggernaut would be weakened.

Etienne has 5,136 scrimmage yards over the last four seasons, rushing for over 1,000 yards in three of the previous four campaigns. He just now turned 27 years old. Etienne is an above-average running back with receiving upside and someone who could simply eat up a ton of yardage for the Broncos.

Lloyd is coming off a Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro season, finishing with 81 total tackles, seven passes defended, and five interceptions. He truly took a big step in coverage this past season and would be a wonderful addition at inside linebacker.

The Broncos would have to pay up for both players, but the idea of snagging these two players in particular on day one would really send a giant message to the rest of the AFC. Just think - if the Broncos had Etienne and Lloyd on the roster for 2025, how far would they have gotten?

Denver cannot sit on their hands. They have to swing for the fences in free agency, period.