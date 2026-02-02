Denver Broncos' dream free agency target now feels more real than ever

The Denver Broncos can go big fish hunting in free agency in about six weeks. In 2025, Denver won the AFC West for the first time since 2015 and also earned the top seed in the AFC. If not for a freak injury sustained by Bo Nix, the Broncos are very likely playing in Super Bowl LX on Sunday.

It's clear that the Broncos are a juggernaut, but it's also clear that this team has some key needs that need to be addressed in free agency and in the 2026 NFL Draft. Overall, though, the Broncos' roster is among the very best in the NFL, and that's primarily due to the braintrust of George Paton and Sean Payton.

With Russell Wilson's dead cap off the books and a stud QB in Bo Nix on his rookie deal, the time is now for the Broncos to get aggressive, whether it's signing players, trading for players, or a mixture of both. Well, this latest report could indicate that a top-tier free agent who fits Denver likey a glove may actually hit the open market.

Jaguars' linebacker Devin Lloyd feels very likely to not be re-signed by Jacksonville and hit the open market

Michael DiRocco, ESPN's Jaguars' reporter, had this to say about free agent Devin Lloyd, Jacksonville's stud inside linebacker:



"Linebacker Devin Lloyd (a second-team All-Pro) is also a free agent, but the estimated franchise tag of $27.5 million is too high and he'll demand a big contact in FA, so the Jaguars are likely out on him."

This would be a huge development for the Denver Broncos. The Broncos do have a huge need at the linebacker spot and could sign someone in Devin Lloyd who is top-10 at his position after a hugely successful All-Pro season in 2025.

The Broncos struggled a bit at ILB this season, as Alex Singleton is not what he used to be physically and offers next to nothing in coverage. Dre Greenlaw, their prized signing from 2025, missed about half the games due to injuries and suspension. Yet again, a consistent force in the room was Justin Strnad, but both Singleton and Strnad are free agents in 2026, and Greenlaw's contract can be ripped up this offseason, as well.

Denver has to not only address ILB in free agency, but they should also consider beefing the room up in the 2026 NFL Draft. Well, Devin Lloyd is as good as they come at the position. In 15 games this year, Lloyd finished with five interceptions, 7 passes defended, 1.5 sacks, 81 total tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 10 QB hits, and a second-team All-Pro selection.

He also allowed a 57.1 passer rating when in coverage, which is outstanding. What sticks out about Lloyd is that he's missed just five games in four seasons, still has youth on his side, and just fills up the stat sheet every season. He's a very good, borderline elite player at a position of need for the Broncos.

The price tag would be steep, but that's also the point, here - you have to pay to get these great players. In the event that the Broncos sign Devin Lloyd, both Justin Strnad and Alex Singleton could depart for new teams. However, that is absolutely a risk worth taking for a player of Lloyd's caliber.