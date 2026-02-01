Broncos have an obvious $23 million free agency move staring them in the face

The Denver Broncos are in a great spot this offseason when you consider front office ability, cap space, draft picks, and 2025 success. The Broncos were within just one game of the Super Bowl and nearly beat the New England Patriots in the AFC title game without their starting QB, running back, two of their top three wide receivers, and one of their starting safeties.

I don't know about you, but the confidence level for 2026 is already through the roof, as the front office now has all the necessary resources to make some big-time splash moves to fill in the rest of the notable roster needs, which includes some more weaponry on the offensive side of the ball. Many have predicted that the Broncos will make a trade for someone like AJ Brown or Jaylen Waddle, but there are some talented players available in free agency.

Denver could look to the open market first in mid-March, and they could have a very logical $23 million decision staring them down in the face.

Cade Otton makes a ton of sense for the Denver Broncos in free agency this offseason

Cade Otton is definitely a tight end who could add a ton of value to the Denver Broncos. Not only is Otton a sharp route-runner, but he does have a history of production. Otton was a 4th-round draft pick back in the 2022 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In four years, Otto has hauled in 207 receptions for 2,018 yards and 11 touchdowns. He had career-highs in 2024 with 59 receptions and 600 yards, but he had another 59 receptions in 2025 for 572 yards. What sticks out with Otton is that he is a complete tight end - he offers upside as a receiver and is a functional blocker.

The Denver Broncos simply have not had a tight end like Cade Otton in quite some time. He's caught 69% of his targets, so he's reliable there, and this could also be a signing that opens up more opportunities for Evan Engram, who could be used more efficiently on offense with Otton being the TE1.

According to spotrac.com, Otton's market value is a three year deal worth about $23 million. Sure, the Broncos would be paying for a second tight end in this scenario, but Engram himself would have just one year left on his deal, and the Broncos would actually still not be spending an exorbitant amount of money in the room, as some of the top tight ends in the league are truly breaking the bank.

Many have correctly pointed out that the Broncos are missing a complete, in-line tight end on the offense, and Otton is that type of player. He's not necessarily a household name, but he's the type of player Denver needs. Moreover, signing Otton could also allow the Broncos to take to the 2026 NFL Draft and select a rookie tight end for that TE3 spot, with the idea that they could then develop into a long-term fixture in that room.

The Broncos figure to add at least one notable player into the TE room in 2026, as they totally whiffed in the 2025 NFL Draft and somehow did not come away with one of the many draftable tight ends. Fortunately, there are some opportunities to fix that.