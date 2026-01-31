Broncos go all-out to fix the offense in 7-Round 2026 NFL Mock Draft

It's not a mystery that the Denver Broncos are likely going heavy on the offensive side of the ball in the 2026 NFL Offseason. While that unit does have pieces of being great, there are needs in the unit. We could realistically see every position on offense addressed this offseason outside of QB.

Heck, the Broncos may even consider trading their first-round pick for a player in the offseason before the 2026 NFL Draft rolls around. With the Russell Wilson contract off the books, extra draft picks, and a win-now window, now is the time for Denver to get aggressive.

In our latest 2026 NFL Mock Draft, the Broncos truly go all-out to fix the offense.

Denver Broncos usher in a new era on offense in updated 7-Round 2026 NFL Mock Draft

Broncos trade pick 30 to the Miami Dolphins for WR Jaylen Waddle

You may see this a lot in mock drafts for the Broncos - the idea of Denver trading their first-round pick for an immediate-impact player, especially at wide receiver, makes a lot of sense. The Broncos seemed to have interest in Jaylen Waddle at the trade deadline, but they didn't pull the trigger for whatever reason. Well, they do in this mock draft, finding a legitimate no. 1 target and a player who has over 5,000 receiving yards in his first five seasons in the NFL.

Waddle's downfield separation ability and route-running would be a perfect fit for the Broncos' WR room, as the rest of the players like Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr, Troy Franklin, and Pat Bryant would all essentially be slotted down one spot in the rotation, which is what this room needs.

62. Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska

Emmett Johnson ran for 1,451 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2025 for Nebraska and has a chance to be the second running back off the board in the 2026 NFL Draft after Jeremiyah Love, who is a lock for the top-10. He's a very smart, instinctive runner who can break tackles well and can thrive in a number of different run schemes. He doesn't offer a ton in terms of pass protection, but that doesn't mean that cannot change.

94. Eli Raridon, TE, Notre Dame

At 6-7 and 250 pounds, Eli Raridon is a specimen at the tight end position. Raridon is actually a strong blocker, and his frame makes him an immediate red zone weapon for the Denver Broncos. Denver somehow didn't come away with any of the draftable tight ends in the 2025 NFL Draft. It was definitely a massive whiff, but Raridon at pick 94 makes up for it.

108. Austin Barber, OT, Florida

Austin Barber has played both left and right tackle in college and is someone who could eventually take over as a starter along the offensive line. Of the Denver Broncos current starting OL combination, Luke Wattenberg was the last starter this team drafted, which was back in 2022. Both Ben Powers and Mike McGlinchey came over in free agency, and Garett Bolles and Quinn Meinerz were drafted in 2017 and 2021, respectively.

The OL is very good, but it's long overdue for a legitimate, developmental player. Getting Austin Barber at pick 94 isn't necessarily a 'now' move, but one for the future.

130. Josiah Trotter, LB, Missouri

I could see a scenario where Denver does some type of notable signing at the ILB spot and dips into the 2026 NFL Draft to find more help. The Broncos could totally reset at ILB, as Dre Greenlaw's contract can be ripped up after 2025. Denver snags Josiah Trotter from Missouri at pick 130. He's the son of Jeremiah Trotter, a former Pro Bowl and All-Pro linebacker.

168. Dallen Bentley, TE, Utah

Denver double-dipping at tight end makes a ton of sense. Dallen Bentley is a rather complete prospect who had 620 yards and six touchdowns in 2025 for Utah. Getting some legitimate play from the TE spot could be something that really opens up this offense. I would not be shocked if Denver made a huge investment at the position in 2026.

246. Deven Eastern, DT, Minnesota

Deven Eastern is the pick at 246. He's a massive defensive tackle prospect and perhaps some key depth for the Broncos as they likely go through a bit of a transition along the DL this coming offseason.

251. Wesley Williams, EDGE, Duke

The Broncos use two-straight picks along the defensive line and snag Wesley Williams from Duke. Denver has done a great job at being able to find talent off the edge, so there's reason to believe that continues this offseason if the front office has a desire to add at the position.

255. Collin Wright, CB, Stanford

Collin Wright is a cornerback from Stanford and might end up as a prime practice squad candidate. When teams are picking this late in the NFL Draft, they're mostly hoping for, ideally, depth options at the bottom of the roster.