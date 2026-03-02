3 obvious trade destinations for Broncos' LG Ben Powers after NFL insider's update

The Denver Broncos are primed to make some major changes this offseason, and hopefully, all of the changes are for the better. In previous seasons, we've seen the Broncos make a ton of changes along the offensive and defensive lines.

When Sean Payton first arrived back in 2023, one of the first things Denver did was beef up the offensive line with Ben Powers and Mike McGlinchey. Both players are still with the team and have one and two years left on their contracts, respectively.

Well, some recent news making its rounds regarding Powers could put the Broncos in a spot where change to that left guard position is coming.

Denver Broncos left guard Ben Powers could have some trade value this offseason

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler seems to think that left guard Ben Powers could potentially be traded this offseason.



"Two offensive linemen to potentially be included in trades are Green Bay's Elgton Jenkins and Denver's Ben Powers. Both have large cap hits and potential value. And at running back, the Lions' David Montgomery wants out, has a reasonable contract (owed $6 million in 2026) and is 28. That has value. Word out of Indy is that Detroit would want a decent Day 3 pick (possibly a fifth-rounder) in return. Seattle makes sense here if it can't re-sign Kenneth Walker III."

Financially, the Broncos don't necessarily need to trade Powers, but this front office has done a masterful job at building the offensive line, so there is reason to believe that Denver could replace Powers with a younger, higher upside player. A post-June 1st trade of Powers would save the Broncos just under $13 million against the cap and force them to eat about $5.5 million in dead money. The veteran guard has one more year left on his deal and played in just eight games in the regular season due to a biceps injury.

Who could be calling the Broncos for Powers' services?

Baltimore Ravens

Drafted by the Baltimore Ravems back in 2019, Powers might be a player the Ravens look to bring back, as their interior was flat-out horrendous in 2025. Furthermore, Baltimore could lose center Tyler Linderbaum to the free agency market. If that does happen, the Ravens would likely have to try and upgrade big-time at guard knowing that they'd be downgrading at center.

Powers obviously has familarity with the offense and the franchise. The need is there for the Ravens.

Cleveland Browns

With the entire Cleveland Browns starting offensive line set to hit free agency this offseason, the team is going to be searching for a ton of help. Obviously, both of their starting guards in Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller are going to be heading to new teams, so if nothing else, the Browns would get a starting-caliber player for at least one season.

There's going to be some massive change coming on the offensive side of the ball with Todd Monken in as the head coach. Deshaun Watson may also be in the best position to earn the starting job. Powers would simply be one piece of the puzzle for Cleveland.

Cincinnati Bengals

We're actually going with a trio of AFC North teams here, as the Cincinnati Bengals have seemingly always needed offensive line help, and they could a ton of interior players to free agency this offseason. All of Dalton Risner, Lucas Patrick, and Cordell Volson are set to be free agents.

Powers would be a stabilizing force in the middle of the Bengals offensive line, and Cincy did seem to get some encouraging play from Dylan Fairchild at guard during his rookie season. A re-worked interior of Powers, Ted Karras, and Fairchild would be a very solid foundation for the Bengals. They have the cap space to be aggressive this offseason as well.