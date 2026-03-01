NFLPA report cards show how obvious next Broncos contract extension is

The annual NFLPA report cards are out, possibly for the last time, and one specific Bronco might be going out on top. The Denver Broncos received strong grades across the board, being awarded several A grades throughout the process. In particular, one Bronco saw the best grade that anyone at his position received.

The Broncos have spent the better part of the past two seasons locking up their own young core, handing out several extensions, multiple of which already appear to be steals. Many left the Broncos for dead after they finally cut bait with Russell Wilson and took on the worst dead-cap penalty in league history. Many assumed general manager George Paton was on his way out the door. In the two seasons that followed, the Broncos have made the playoffs twice, including this year's division title and top-seed finish.

The Broncos have completed one of the greatest franchise revivals in sports history, and much credit goes to Paton for his work. Many within the game already recognize that he is one of the best GMs in the sport, and the players are beginning to see the truth as well. As reflected in the NFLPA grades, Paton is well respected, and the Broncos can't let him leave town.

Denver Broncos GM George Paton receives top grade from NFLPA report cards

Paton received an A grade from the NFLPA for general managers, showing just how good a top executive he is. Paton has had a major hand in the resurrection of the Broncos, with several of their best players being drafted or signed by Paton's front office, mostly outside of the first round. The Broncos are now one of the premier teams in football, and Paton gets a ton of credit for that.

Entering the final year of his initial six-year contract to be the Broncos' general manager, the only contract extension left in Denver would be his. The Broncos cannot let him slip out of their fingertips, especially as an open spot atop the Vikings organization remains open, his former franchise. If Denver were not to extend Paton and he becomes a free agent, his next stop in football will be as a general manager again.

The Broncos are one of the best franchises in football again, and Paton has been an architect of that. Beyond just his obvious successes with the roster, his working relationship with Sean Payton appears to be one of the best in football, and has been a major success despite initial concerns. Denver can't afford to let their brain trust change, making an immediate extension for Paton their next priority.