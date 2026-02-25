Sean Payton all but confirms Broncos' plans for GM George Paton

It's difficult to believe, but Denver Broncos general manager George Paton is already entering his 6th year with the franchise, which also represents the final year of his current contract with the team.

Paton was hired back in 2021 to replace John Elway as the Broncos' general manager, and he's helped build the team back into a Super Bowl contender as he originally envisioned. It hasn't been without some bumps along the way (Russell Wilson, Nathaniel Hackett), but Paton's vision for drafting and developing has come to fruition in a big way, and while the focus in recent years has been handing out contract extensions to his players, it's time for Paton to get a new pay day himself.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton noted during his press availability at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine that he's "already" advocated for Paton to get a contract extension with the Broncos' ownership group, and that he felt an extension was "overdue". And Payton's comments may have hinted at the plans for the organization to give Paton an extension sooner rather than later.

Sean Payton makes strong statement about Broncos extending GM George Paton ASAP

Asked Sean Payton if he’d advocate for an extension for #Broncos GM George Paton.



“I have already. So yeah, it’s overdue. I say that respectfully, to the process.”



Hints “that should be something that gets handled quickly.” pic.twitter.com/FqgfilRJBP — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) February 24, 2026

Without putting any words into Payton's mouth here, almost any other time he speaks this directly regarding a contract situation, something is already almost done behind the scenes. It would not be shocking if, in the coming days, news breaks regarding George Paton getting an extension as the Broncos' general manager.

And here is Payton's full quote, for complete context:

“I have already (advocated for Paton's extension). It’s overdue. I say that respectfully to the process, but he and I have a great working relationship. So my job wouldn’t be as fun or as exciting if he wasn’t a part of it. That should be something that gets handled quickly.”



- Sean Payton (via Broncos PR)

Normally, when a question like this comes up, you're going to get something like, "All of those discussions happen internally," or "I'm not going to get into any details about that."

But instead of the coachspeak, Payton gave a very candid answer here. And to his point, it is probably overdue for Paton to get this extension ironed out. Instead of approaching the Scouting Combine with an extension already done, it's lingering over his head. That is the type of distraction Sean Payton would prefer to avoid. Paton himself wasn't too worried about it.

George Paton he’s not worried about timeline on an extension.



“It’ll happen when it happens,” he said.



Paton would be in the final year of his deal in 206, but expectation is an extension will happen. — Parker Gabriel (@ParkerJGabriel) February 24, 2026

Paton has done a phenomenal job as the GM of the Denver Broncos, at least for the most part. The decision to hire Nathaniel Hackett was a blunder, but everyone knows that decision was motivated by the possibility of luring Aaron Rodgers to Denver, which felt like a very real possibility until it wasn't.

The trade and subsequent contract for Russell Wilson ended up being major blunders as well, but every fan in Broncos Country wanted Paton to take that swing at the QB position, so nobody really faulted him for it until they had the benefit of hindsight.

The biggest gripes against Paton in recent years are the team's persistent issues year after year at running back, linebacker, and tight end, and the fact that the team has struggled so badly with dropped passes the past two seasons.

But for the most part, when you identify and draft a franchise quarterback, draft a Defensive Player of the Year, and hand out $400 million in contracts over the last year or so, you've done a pretty good job.