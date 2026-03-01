Giants might give the Broncos another option at an urgent position of need

The NFL free agency is coming up, as the legal tampering period starts next Monday, March 9. This means that teams will start making additions to their rosters. Besides additions, teams will make roster cuts to free up cap space and be more aggressive in free agency. Speaking of roster cuts, there are rumors about the New York Giants cutting one of their defensive captains, which could be intriguing for the Denver Broncos.

The player I am talking about is inside linebacker Bobby Okereke. New York could save $9 million in cap space by cutting the former Colts' third-round pick. With a new head coach in John Harbaugh, the Giants could be releasing veterans, and the Broncos could take advantage of it by signing him in free agency, of course, if he gets cut.

The Giants are expected to cut linebacker Bobby Okereke, which will create $9 million in cap savings, per @DDuggan21 pic.twitter.com/iVBBSrI6BD — SleeperGiants (@SleeperGiants) February 28, 2026

Okereke is a seven-season veteran who has started every game he has played in every season since 2021, except for one in 2022. He has been a defensive captain for the Giants and has an average of 124 tackles per season.

Bobby Okereke could be another solution at ILB for the Denver Broncos

The Broncos have an urgent need for inside linebackers, whether through free agency/trades, or the draft. I would not be surprised if they address the position in both. Dre Greenlaw and former undrafted free agents Levelle Bailey and Karene Reid are the only players on the roster at this position under contract. Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad are set to become free agents.

Greenlaw was signed in last season's free agency, but missed over nine games due to injury and suspension. Bailey (11) and Reid (1) saw 12 combined defensive snaps in last season, as both saw action primarily in special teams.

The inside linebacker position must be Denver's top defensive priority in the upcoming weeks, and with the Giants potentially releasing Okereke, there could be another option for the Broncos in the market. The 2026 offseason is a good year to need linebackers, as there are lots of good options in both free agency and the draft, including Devin Lloyd, Kaden Elliss, Quay Walker, Devin Bush, Matt Milano, Quincy Williams, Jacob Rodriguez, and CJ Allen, among others.

We will see if Okereke is released in the coming days, but once again, he could be an interesting option for the Denver Broncos in a position of heavy need. Stat-wise, the former Stanford University linebacker has 110 games, 805 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 11 forced fumbles, 7 interceptions, and 36 pass breakups.

Regardless of the Giants' decision to move on from Okereke, the position is loaded in free agency, and the Broncos must take advantage of it to bolster the middle of the defense.