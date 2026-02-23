The 2026 NFL free agency is getting closer; we are a few weeks away from the start of the legal tampering period (March 9), which means that not only free agents might land in new teams, but trades will start happening. The Denver Broncos were not active in trades last season before the Draft; they were two years ago, when they sent receiver Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns, and they acquired quarterback Zach Wilson from the New York Jets.

The last non-draft trade the Broncos made was last year before the season opener, when they sent receiver Devaughn Vele to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for 4th and 7th-round picks. Given how the season ended for Denver and the fact that their Super Bowl window remains open, I would not be surprised if player trades involving the Broncos are made once the new league year opens.

There are big names mentioned as trade candidates for the upcoming season such as edge Maxx Crosby and receivers AJ Brown and Jaylen Waddle. Still, some under-the-radar players could be dealt in the next few months due to contracts or specific team situations, and the Broncos could take advantage of them.

3 under-the-radar trades the Broncos must make in the 2026 offseason:

1. Jordyn Brooks, Inside Linebacker, Miami Dolphins:

One of the offseason priorities for the Broncos should be revamping the inside linebacker room. Yes, they signed Dre Greenlaw in last season's free agency, but he missed over five games due to injuries and suspension. Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad are set to become free agents. Singleton led the team in tackles, but is getting older and slower; this position requires a lot of athleticism. Strnad was a bright breakout player for Denver, but they should still address the position via free agency, trades, or the draft.

There are interesting names in free agency for Denver, such as Devin Lloyd, Kaden Elliss, and Quay Walker, among others, but there is a player the Broncos must target this offseason via trade, specifically, Jordyn Brooks from the Miami Dolphins. Miami might be in a full rebuild as they released former Bronco Bradley Chubb and former All-Pro receiver Tyreek Hill.

They also hired a new head coach and general manager, so anything could happen. Brooks is a monster; he was an All-Pro this past season and a key piece for Miami's defense. With their defensive coordinator gone (Anthony Weaver moved to Baltimore), the Broncos could make a splash by trading for the former first-round pick.

2. Cole Kmet, Tight End, Chicago Bears:

Tight end has also been a weak position for Denver in recent years. Despite signing former Pro Bowler Evan Engram in free agency last season, he was not featured as much as expected. With Davis Webb as the offensive coordinator, things could change in 2026. Yes, Engram is a stud, but I would not be surprised if the Broncos add to this position group. I would be surprised if they do not look to improve the room.

A player that has been mentioned as a trade candidate is Bears' tight end Cole Kmet. The former second-round pick from Notre Dame is a very underrated player, and the Broncos might explore trading for him to complement Engram and give more weapons to quarterback Bo Nix. Chicago used their 2025 first-round pick on Colston Loveland. A Kmet trade would make a ton of sense. Yes, there are rumors of him wanting to be the top tight end for a team, but in this league, anything can happen.

3. Pete Werner, Inside Linebacker, New Orleans Saints:

Another inside linebacker who could be dealt this offseason is New Orleans' Pete Werner. Werner is a former Sean Payton draft selection. A reunion could make sense. Last season, he had career highs in sacks, pass breakups, and fumble recoveries. He is an underrated and athletic linebacker. He would not be my first choice between free agents and trades, but he could make sense.

Sean Payton has been in Denver for three years, and there has been a Broncos-Saints trade in two. Specifically, Adam Trautman and Wil Lutz in 2023, and Devaughn Vele in 2025. As I mentioned before, inside linebacker must be a priority for the Broncos this year, and Werner could be an option.