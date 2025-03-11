The Denver Broncos have made solid moves thus far in free agency. Let's predict their next three as the FA period continues on. Denver will be signing Talanoa Hufanga and Dre Greenlaw, two former San Francisco 49ers defenders.

Denver filled their needs at inside linebacker and safety, and they also re-signed DJ Jones to keep their starting DL in tact. The Broncos should be making more moves in the coming days. Let's try to predict the next three they will make.

Predicting Broncos next 3 moves after signing Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga

Signing Evan Engram or Juwan Johnson

Evan Engram visited the Denver Broncos on Monday, and you'd have to think that a deal could be on the way. If not, the Broncos could pivot to Juwan Johnson, a player who once suited up for Sean Payton and his familiar with the offense.

Both Engram and Johnson are plus receivers at the tight end position, and for a while now, many have thought that Denver planned on bringing in a veteran tight end. With the Engram visit happening on Monday, the Broncos clearly want to make a veteran TE move, so this could be something that happens shortly.

Extending Zach Allen

Zach Allen is in the last year of a free agency contract he signed with the Denver Broncos two offseasons ago. It's paying him $15 million per year, which is simply not enough at this point. Allen was among the best defensive players in the NFL in 2024 and had a whopping 40 QB hits. A new extension for Allen probably comes in at another two or three seasons around $25 million per year.

That is simply the going rate for top-tier defensive ends, and over the last two years with the Broncos, Allen has developed into one of the best in the NFL. The Broncos are absolutely going to be extending Zach Allen, and it will just be a matter of when.

Signing a veteran wide receiver

Another position that the Denver Broncos are probably adding to this offseason is at wide receiver. Darius Slayton could have been a target for Denver, but he re-signed with the New York Giants. A player that I would personally love here is Cooper Kupp, who is about to be cut by the Los Angeles Rams.

Denver has to get a short-term wide receiver to help Bo Nix in 2025, and Kupp was still producing at a 1,000-yard tick over the last two seasons with LA. And if Copper Kupp isn't your cup of tea, how about someone like Amari Cooper or Keenan Allen?

Either way, I believe we will see a veteran WR addition at some point in the near future.