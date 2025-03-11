3 pivot moves at tight end if Broncos get left at the altar by Evan Engram

The Denver Broncos had a long visit with free agent tight end Evan Engram, and it seemed like that was heading toward the two sides coming toward a contract agreement. For whatever reason(s), Engram ended up leaving Denver without a deal in place.

Maybe he needed a night to sleep on it, or maybe the offer he received wasn't good enough. Maybe the role he was promised wasn't to his liking. Maybe Devaughn Vele isn't willing to give up the jersey #17.

Who knows at this point?

What we know for certain is that a player leaving a free agency visit without a deal is not often a sign that things went extremely well or are headed toward a contract being signed. It's still very much a possibility that Engram would end up signing with the Broncos, but he may continue to explore his options. And what if he ends up signing elsewhere?

Not only would it be disappointing, but it would leave the Broncos in a rather rough situation where a trade at the position may be necessary. What moves could the Broncos pivot to if Engram leaves them at the free agency altar?

3 moves the Broncos could make at tight end if Evan Engram signs elsewhere

1. Juwan Johnson, free agent, Saints

It pains me to even bring this option up, because it just feels so redundant, but the Denver Broncos could pivot to Juwan Johnson if they miss out on Evan Engram. To be fair, Johnson would represent an upgrade in the passing game over what the Broncos currently have, but they could also just bring Lil'Jordan Humphrey back and see if he can transition to the tight end position.

Because that's essentially what Juwan Johnson is. To be fair to Johnson's career at this point, he's been productive in spots and has made some big plays. He had a career-high 50 receptions with three touchdowns last season and is undoubtedly better than anything the Broncos have.

But an addition like this would feel uninspired. It would feel like just another former Saints player coming in as one of Sean Payton's "guys" who would be in Denver on a short-term deal who would just be stealing targets from an incoming rookie and not raising the floor "enough" at the position. There are plenty of others out there who don't feel the same, but where are the Broncos at with this one?

Their decision to host Evan Engram before the start of NFL Free Agency even with Sean Payton's familiarity with this player speaks volumes.

2. Trade for Ravens TE Mark Andrews

Is this a realistic pivot at this point? I don't think there's been any substantive rumor that the Ravens are even entertaining the idea of trading Mark Andrews, but it could make sense. Andrews has a big cap hit this year with little dead money and he's probably not going to hold much value in a trade for long.

The Broncos could try to swing a deal for a veteran like this who could be to Bo Nix what someone like Zach Ertz has been for Jayden Daniels. What the Broncos need is a truly reliable target in the passing game and while we can joke about Andrews's drops last year, there's no question that he's been a very reliable target throughout the course of his NFL career.

The way Andrews is discussed nowadays, you would think he's absolutely cooked, but the reality is that he's not even going to be 30 years old until later this year and had 11 touchdown catches last year. He's still a beast.

3. Trade for Browns TE David Njoku

If the Broncos can't swing a trade for Mark Andrews, maybe they could convince the Cleveland Browns to part with David Njoku. There were some rumors at the NFL trade deadline last season that the Browns could be open to the idea of trading Njoku, so perhaps the right offer could sway them now.

It would likely require the Broncos jumping through hoops to make Njoku's contract situation work, but for a player of his caliber, would it not be worth it?

Njoku is a major difference-maker at the tight end position and the type of mismatch player Sean Payton is seeking. There's no reason to give up a Day 2 draft pick for a player like this when the draft class is so strong, but if the Broncos could figure this one out, it would be a huge move for the offense.