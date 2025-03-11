The Denver Broncos had a field day addressing the defensive side of the ball on Monday, and now it's time to hammer away on offense. Denver will be adding Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga to their already insane defense.

They also re-signed DJ Jones, Jarrett Stidham, and Matt Peart. The Broncos clearly accomplished a good bit on Monday. Now that we're past Day 1 of free agency frenzy, the Broncos must look to the offensive side of the ball and make a few signings there.

Denver filled their defensive needs on Day 1. Here are some offensive targets they must sign now.

3 offensive free agents the Denver Broncos must sign after crazy Day 1

Evan Engram, TE

Evan Engram apparently visited with the Denver Broncos on Monday, so this may only be a matter of time. Engram is a reliable receiving threat at the tight end position and is the type of short-term solution that the Broncos should pursue.

I would bet that the Broncos end up with one of Engram or Juwan Johnson, but there is no indication that the Broncos have interest in Johnson at the moment. Evan Engram is going to give Bo Nix a solid security blanket on offense if this signing were to happen.

Engram still allows the Broncos to head toward the 2025 NFL Draft for a long-term tight end solution.

JK Dobbins, RB

JK Dobbins will likely not return to the Los Angeles Chargers, as they signed Najee Harris on a one-year deal. Dobbins has struggled to stay healthy and has never played a full season, but he's been an insanely productive player when on the field.

In 2024 with the Chargers, Dobbins rushed for 905 yards on 4.6 yards per carry in just 13 games played. He had nine rushing touchdowns. With how good the Broncos training staff appears to be with recovering from and avoiding injury, JK Dobbins and Denver may both benefit from a marriage together for a year or two.

The talent and production is there, and the Broncos should pursue an immediate-impact running back while also looking toward the 2025 NFL Draft for more RB help.

Cooper Kupp, WR*

The Los Angeles Rams do plan on releasing Cooper Kupp if they cannot find a last-second trade partner, so as of now, it does not appear like he is currently a free agent, but it might only be a formality at this point. Kupp was still producing at a 1,000-yard level across the last two regular seasons despite playing in just 24 games total.

Kupp would be a great third option on offense for Bo Nix. He runs stellar routes and is as sure-handed as they come. Someone like Cooper Kupp is the type of move that the Broncos need to make with their QB being on his rookie deal. It actually would be a bit of a disappointment if this signing did not happen.