Broncos add to loaded secondary with Talanoa Hufanga signing in free agency

The Denver Broncos already have the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year in their secondary with cornerback Pat Surtain II. They signed free agent Brandon Jones in 2024, who ended up becoming a Pro Bowl and All-Pro candidate at safety. Now, they've signed former San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga to add to the already loaded young group.

One of the most underrated positions of need for the Broncos this offseason was the safety position, and this signing proves it.

The Broncos got outstanding production last year out of Brandon Jones, one of the most underrated signings of the year, but the play of PJ Locke was concerning enough for the team to prioritize this position yet again in 2025. Locke allowed a passer rating in his coverage of 125.8 on the season and there were some major lapses in coverage deep down the field late last season.

While Locke has been an outstanding player coming up in the box and playing physical, the coverage on the back end desperately needed an upgrade.

Broncos made big move to upgrade safety position by signing Talanoa Hufanga

As is always the case with any and every NFL free agency signing, Talanoa Hufanga comes with a bit of risk. He missed all but seven games last year for the 49ers and was limited to 10 games the year before that.

Still, he's just 26 years old with seven career interceptions. He was a first-team All-Pro in the 2022 season in which he racked up 97 total tackles, four interceptions, and a pair of forced fumbles. When Hufanga is healthy, he's an absolute ball magnet and heat-seeking missile on the field.

In terms of what he brings to the Denver Broncos' defense, his signing might represent a bit of a compromise for the Broncos having missed out on stud linebackers from this year's free agency class. Even with that in mind, the team is expected to add at the linebacker position, but they might be going the more budget-friendly route.

Having players like PJ Locke and Talanoa Hufanga allows Vance Joseph to play in nickel and dime defensive alignments more and can help the Broncos match up with other teams while still being physical at the second level.